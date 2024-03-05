Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

North Carolina sports betting launch: Your ultimate guide

Sports betting continues to sweep the nation and with March Madness upon us, the idea of betting on the Tar Heels is an exciting one for North Carolina residents, who will get to experience all the thrills of sports betting on March 11th when it launched.

There are a total of seven sportsbooks set to launch in North Carolina on March 11th, but several are running pre-launch promos, giving you huge BONUSES just for signing up now and registering your interest.

Sportsbooks going live in North Carolina on March 11th

Bet365

BetMGM

Caears

DraftKings

ESPN Bet

Fanatics

FanDuel

If you live in North Carolina, you can officially pre-register to several of these sportsbooks TODAY. This means that when sports betting goes live in North Carolina on March 11th 2024, your account will be pre-loaded with bonus bets.

North Carolina set to launch online sports betting in March 2024

North Carolina is still fairly new to the sports betting world, but the official launch of sports betting in the State will be March 11th 2024, just in time for March Madness.

This means that you will be able to download apps such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars, and place your bets from the comfort of your own home!

Will there be any other pre-registration offers?

There are two really exciting pre-registration offers available to North Carolina bettors right now.

Fanduel is offering new users $300 in bonus bets when you pre-register here

DraftKings is offering new users $300 in bonus bets when you pre-register here

If you’re a betting fan who wants even more bonus bets, it’s definitely worth keeping your eye on our betting offers page.

FanDuel is giving North Carolina bettors $300 in bonus bets on launch day

Pre-registration offers don’t get more exciting than this. If you sign up to FanDuel today by using our exclusive promo code, the sportsbook will give you $100 in Bonus Bets when you join today AND another $200 in Bonus Bets after you place your first $5 bet when sports betting goes live in North Carolina on March 11th!

How to claim this exciting FanDuel offer for North Carolina sports betting

CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information

or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information You don’t need to deposit or do ANYTHING else! Simply sign up to FanDuel using this link and get $100 in bonus bets on launch day!

When you make your first $5 bet with real money, FanDuel will reward you with ANOTHER $200 IN BONUS BETS!

DraftKings is offering North Carolina residents $300 in bonus bets when they pre-register today!

By signing up to DraftKings with this exclusive code, you’re ensuring that when that green light comes on, your account is pre-loaded with a bonus to hit the ground running.

How to claim your DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code

Click HERE or on any link on this page. This will take you to the DraftKings promo

or on any link on this page. This will take you to the DraftKings promo From there, be sure to follow the simple sign-up process and fill out the required information. At the end of this step, a BONUS $100 will be released into your account!

The remaining $200 will be granted when you place your first $5 bet after the app launches.

Finally, make sure to download the DrafKings app, to give you the freedom to bet however and whenever you want

What will I be able to bet on in North Carolina?

Depending on your app, you will have a vast array of sports to bet on. From Football to esports, there’s going to be something for everyone.

The Carolina Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes will always be appealing options, while the Charlotte Hornets and North Carolina Tar Heels are likely to give fans plenty of reasons to back them over the next month or so.

What will bets will I be able to place in North Carolina?

North Carolina sports fans have several ways to bet their beloved teams. Whether it’s on the individual matchups, or markets like Same Game Parlays, and game-specific props, the possibilities are endless. Maybe you like betting on points totals, or instead prefer to build huge 10-leg parlays that could turn $5 into thousands. Whatever your preference, you will be covered in North Carolina.