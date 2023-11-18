Philadelphia Eagles

Broncos vs Vikings: A must-bet +1500 Same Game Parlay for Sunday’s game

Posted on
Broncos vs vikings
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum celebrates after scoring on a fumble recovery against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

    • Broncos vs Vikings: The Denver Broncos have been turning quite a few heads lately. A 3-game win streak that includes victories over both the Bills have inspired a lot of hope for fans previously dreading the 2023 season. The Vikings will be no easy team to get past though, as they too have been battling adversity and injury in a bid to keep a miracle playoff dream alive.

    If you’re looking to bet on Broncos vs Vikings, you’ve come to the right place.

    Broncos vs Vikings: Week 11 info

    Date: Sunday, November 19th
    Time: 8:20 PM ET
    Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
    TV channel: NBC, NFL Gamepass (NFL+), DAZN

    NFL Week 12 odds: Broncos vs Vikings

    Spread: Denver Broncos | Minnesota Vikings -3
    Moneyline: Denver Broncos +130| Minnesota Vikings -155
    Total: Over/Under 44

    Broncos vs Vikings: Same-Game Parlay+1500

    Ahead of this week’s Broncos vs Vikings matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1500.

    Josh Dobbs OVER 31 rushing yards

    I don’t think many people expected Josh Dobbs to arrive in Minnesota and hit the ground...’running’ in the way he did. Dobbs not only willed his new team to consecutive victories in his first two starts, but is riding a 4-game rushing touchdown streak and has 110 rushing yards in his last two outings.

    As he continues to get acclimated to life in Minnesota, his greatest insurance policy will be himself. When the pocket collapses, Dobbs will likely have more confidence in his own ability to save a play than he would targeting a wideout he isn’t overly familiar with, especially if Jefferson is still out.

    If that’s the case, I’ll be all-in on Dobbs to start dazzling in the open field once more.

    Courtland Sutton OVER 53.5 yards

    The Vikings’ pass defense is hardly elite and Courtland Sutton is dominating the target-share in Denver. With the offense continuing to roll, it’s clear that Russ has a new favorite target in Sutton, who has 7 touchdown grabs this season.

    A pivot to this line would be backing him to score an anytime TD, but I like the idea of Russ continuing to seek out Courtland Sutton as he eats up yards after the catch. This game could have a quickening pace and if it does, Sutton will become the heartbeat of that Broncos team.

    Broncos vs vikings
    DENVER, CO – JANUARY 8: Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire)

    Russell Wilson OVER 206 passing yards

    I know that Russell Wilson has hardly been a top-5 QB since landing in Denver (lol), but he’s clearly heating back up. He hasn’t thrown a pick since the loss to Kansas City 4 weeks ago and while he hasn’t gone over 200 yards either, there’s reason for optimism after he completed 83% of his passes last time out.

    We don’t need Wilson to ‘throw’ for 206 yards as much as we need guys like Sutton to rip it up after the catch. That is absolutely something I can get behind and if you’re backing a Broncos wideout prop, it makes sense to correlate it with Russ having a strong day against a questionable Vikes defense that’s down to bare bones at linebacker.

    Bills vs Broncos vs. Chiefs vs broncos vs vikings
    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

    Alex Mattison to score an anytime TD

    I haven’t been very bullish on Alex Mattison this season, but the Broncos’ run D is very bad and Mattison is still yet to find the endzone despite having 15+ carries in 3 of his last 5.

    This is just simply a play on a trend that feels like it should’ve come to an end a long time ago. With no Justin Jefferson and an RPO-based offense thanks to Josh Dobbs, we could finally see Alex Mattison burst through the gates to score his first rushing tuddy of the year.

    Best Broncos vs Vikings betting offers

