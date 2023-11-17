ESPN BET: How to bet on Penn State vs Rutgers and get an EXCLUSIVE $250 Bonus offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

ESPN Bet is officially LIVE! The app launched on November 14th, just in time for this week’s Penn State vs Rutgers clash, and is now available on both iOS and Android. If you’re looking for a sign-up offer, we’ve got you covered. You can get $250 in bonus bets when you use the code ‘AMNY’ on sign-up.

Penn State vs Rutgers offer: ESPN Bet is giving new users $200 in bonus bets AND a FREE $50 when you use the code ‘AMNY’

If you sign up to ESPN BET today by using the links/promo code on this page, you’ll be able to claim a $200 bonus to use on Penn State vs Rutgers, as well as an additional $50, just for using the code AMNY! Getting these bonus bets couldn’t be easier!

How to claim this EXCLUSIVE ESPN BET Promo Code for Penn State vs Rutgers

CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information

or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information Deposit however much you’d like to wager (at least $5).

Place your first bet of any amount (it could be $0.10!)

You’ll get $200 INSTANTLY, and a BONUS $50 if you use the code AMNY!

The $200 worth of bonus bets can be used on absolutely anything, from a Same Game Parlay on the NFL to who you think will win the English Premier League. You can split it up however you like, too. One $250 bet, or 5 $50 bets. That part is up to you. The possibilities are endless and there are no limitations. It’s rare for a sportsbook to give new users this much FREE capital to bet with.

Why should you sign up to ESPN Bet TODAY?

The debut of ESPN BET couldn’t come at a better time. Not only do you get $250 in bonus bets for FREE, but Bengals vs Ravens takes place this evening and there are plenty of promising props to back.

Formerly known as Barstool Sportsbook, ESPN BET is now owned by arguably the biggest name in all of sports. The deal between ESPN and Penn gaming is worth $1.5 Billion over 10 years, giving ESPN a huge window to make this app the best they possibly can.

Given that ESPN has so many sports offerings, it feels inevitable that regular viewers will see ESPN Bet fully integrated across the board. Maybe we begin to see live odds and lines during Monday Night Football broadcasts, or perhaps there will be exclusive promos for anyone watching College Football.

ESPN BET: Where is it launching?

As aforementioned, the sportsbook will go live on November 14th in 17 states. These include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, and Arizona.

The full list of states can be seen here:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

With more and more States legalizing sports betting, this list certainly isn’t going to be the endgame. ESPN BET is likely going to be available in any new states that legalize sports betting.

When can I download the ESPN BET app?

ESPN BET is available to access right NOW!. Be sure to sign up with code AMNY to get your FREE $250 bonus!