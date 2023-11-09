ESPN BET: Official launch set for November 14th with HUGE potential welcome offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s been a long time since a sportsbook launch had as much hype as this. ESPN Bet will officially launch on November 14th, 2023, at 3PM EST. It will be available in 17 states with an App for both iOS and Android being made available.

ESPN BET was once known as Barstool Sportsbook, but is now owned by arguably the biggest name in all of sports, ESPN. If the sportsbook is anything like their coverage, it won’t take long for ESPN BET to get a reputation as one of the best around.

ESPN BET: What should bettors expect?

The app itself is going to look very different from its days as Barstool Sportsbook. While still using technology from TheScore, ESPN Bet will likely look to replicate a recognizable aesthetic that coincides with its many offerings from TV channels, live broadcasts, and of course, the ESPN website.

Given that ESPN has so many sports offerings, it feels inevitable that regular viewers will see ESPN Bet fully integrated across the board. Maybe we begin to see live odds and lines during Monday Night Football broadcasts, or perhaps there will be exclusive promos for anyone watching College Football.

Hosts and broadcasters are likely to recommend their own picks and props, adding a whole new element to the broadcast you’re watching, or article you’re reading. Their flagship betting show “Daily Wager” will be renamed to “ESPN BET Live”, which should give us an idea of what’s to come.

ESPN BET; Where is it launching?

As aforementioned, ESPN Bet will go live on November 14th in 17 states. These include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, and Arizona.

The full list of states can be seen here:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

With more and more States legalizing sports betting, this list certainly isn’t going to be the endgame. ESPN BET is likely going to be available in any new states that legalize sports betting.

Will there be an ESPN BET launch offer?

Yes! We don’t have full details on what their launch offer will be, but as soon as we have more details, we will be sure to update this article. You’ll want to get in early to secure your exclusive bonus!

ESPN BET will likely be one of the have one of the PA Sportsbook promos when it does go live, giving users a great welcome package to introduce them to the app and give them bonus to sprinkle on a parlay or two.

If you are in Pennsylvania, this couldn’t come at a better time. Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs will be featured on Monday Night Football in week 11, six days after ESPN BET’s launch, making it the first MNF game where ESPN can integrate their new app!

The Super Bowl rematch carries significant weight not only for both teams, but for ESPN too! It will be really exciting to see what technology is used out of the gate and if there’s maybe even a Pennsylvania Betting Offer to take advantage of!

When can I download the ESPN BET app?

ESPN BET goes live on November 14th at 3PM EST. Be sure to keep checking back here for promo code and offer updates!