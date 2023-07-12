Wimbledon 2023: Best betting picks for Women’s Semi-Finals

The Women’s Wimbledon Semi-Finals are upon us. With two matches taking place on Thursday afternoon to decide the 2023 finalists, all eyes will be on center court. Here is your ultimate betting guide for tomorrow’s action.

Elina Svitolina (+110) vs Marketa Vondrousova (-135)

The underdog for this matchup comes into her Wimbledon Semi-Final with a ton of steam having knocked out the top-seeded Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final. It marks her first Semi-Final appearance in a Grand Slam since 2019 and she’s earned every bit of that honor. Having already beaten Venus Williams in this tournament as well as Sofia Kenin, all on top of the current world #1. She won’t be phased coming into her clash with Vondrousova.

Marketa Vondrousova will be no walkover, however. She beat #4 Jessica Pegula in a 3-set thriller. Despite all looking lost near the end, she rallied to win five consecutive games to grind out an impressive victory.

It’s hard to know which way the pendulum will swing on Thursday, but a look at their head-to-head history may give us an insight. Svitolina is 3-2 against the #42 ranked Vondrousova, but has lost in straight sets in each of their last two encounters, per SportsBettingDime. However, Svitolina had a much more confident game in the quarter-final and has looked the sturdier player throughout.

The best play might be to bet the OVER on 22.5 games at -110. Both players have done well to get here and both have survived three-game thrillers. We could be in for another on Thursday as this will likely not be a landslide.

Ons Jabeur (+135) vs Aryna Sabalenka (-165)

Jabeur ground out a huge win in her third-round matchup and repeated that feat with a big win in the quarter-finals over #3-seeded Rybakina. As for Sabalenka, she’s the world #2 and won in straight sets against Madison Keys to put her in this Semi-Final.

We’ll see a real clash of Titans in this matchup, but Sabalenka is actually the current favorite to go on and win the Wimbledon Championships.

As impressive as Ons Jabeur has been on her run to the Semi-Final, Aryna Sabalenka has just looked unstoppable, dropping only one set all tournament and displacing stiff competition with ease. My favorite bet here is simply to back her to win again at -165.

