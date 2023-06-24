Eagles Weekly: Philly’s offense is on the rise while the defense details the ‘slippery’ field in Super Bowl 57

The Eagles offense had an extraordinary season last year and this season could be much greater. While several key defenders left Philadelphia this offseason, the offense only lost two key players. For Miles Sanders, the Eagles replaced him with both Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift. With the new dynamic in the backfield, will the run game be even better this season? This week, Brandon Graham also gave his perspective of the slippery field in Arizona and how it changed the game for the defense.

Here is the latest news and analysis for the Eagles this week:

How high can A.J. Brown soar in 2nd year with the Eagles?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown runs a route against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

In his first season with the Eagles, Brown went on a tear and tallied 1,496 receiving yards on 88 receptions. He also scored 11 receiving touchdowns. The receiving yards were a career-high for A.J. Brown as he became the focal point of the pass-first offense in 2022.

Brown also broke Mike Quick’s franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. The record lasted nearly 40 years and happened during the most pivotal point in franchise history. The Eagles needed to know that Jalen Hurts was the guy and having Brown by his side more than proved that.

Eagles’ Brandon Graham addresses ‘slippery’ Super Bowl story and the 49ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 01: Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Brandon Graham (55) celebrates a turnover in the first half during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on November 01, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire)

Philadelphia Eagles star Brandon Graham would never be the person to make excuses for a three-point loss in Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs won the trophy fair and square, thanks to masterful play-calling from Andy Reid and a virtuoso quarterbacking performance from Patrick Mahomes.

Final score: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35. Case closed. Game over. But, if someone wanted to blame something … you could blame the Tahoma 31 turf that took two years to grow and $800,000 to create and install. Players from both teams were slipping and sliding all night, including one treacherous tumble that cost Josh Sweat a sack on the opening drive.

Eagles offseason targets: 5 interesting players who Howie could sign before training camp

CLEVELAND, OH – JANUARY 09: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

Reporter Derrick Gunn kicked up the storm when he proclaimed “it would only be a matter of time” until the Philadelphia Eagles made another move. Time will tell, although Howie Roseman’s track record lends credence to something happening. Safety and linebacker are two positions of need, with DeAndre Hopkins lingering out there as the ultimate trump card.

The NFL’s dead period is a depressing time for fans anxious for practice notes and analysis. Players are off golfing or singing at country music concerts, doing whatever they need to do to unwind before training camp begins on July 25. Luckily, the rumor mill hasn’t slowed down.

Let’s take a look at a few outside-the-box options for the Eagles to pursue in the coming weeks, via free agency or in a trade scenario.

The Eagles’ rushing attack was dangerous in 2022, but it could be game-breaking in 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants on January 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

Over the last 2 years, the Philadelphia Eagles have carved a large part of their identity on the ability to run the ball. Since head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts took over the offense in 2021, they have run the ball more effectively than any other team in the NFL. Despite the previous successes, the Eagles’ running game can take an additional step forward in 2023 with the additions of D’Andre Swift and Rahsaad Penny.

In 2021, the Eagles led the NFL in rushing yards per game, with an average of 159.7 a contest. Jalen Hurts struggled as a passer for parts of the season, so the team shifted its offensive focus from the air to the ground. This turned their season and the franchise in general around.

After an embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 that dropped their record to 2-5, they went 7-3 the rest of the season and finished with a playoff berth. While on paper they had the best rushing attack in the league, their offense was not elite because of the limitations in the passing game. Hurts was still developing, DeVonta Smith was still a rookie and Jalen Reagor was, well Jalen Reagor. If the Eagles fell behind, as they did in the playoff game against Tampa Bay, it became challenging for them to win, since defenses could just stack the box at the line of scrimmage, eliminating the run and forcing the team to throw.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon