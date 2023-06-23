The Phillies are headed to London in 2024 for a series with the Mets

If any Phillies fans looking for an excuse for a Summer vacation, this article is for you. It was announced by MLB today that the Phils will be headed to London in 2024 for a two-game series against the New York Mets on June 8-9th at London Stadium.

Phillies vs Mets destined for London in 2024

The NL East rivalry will be played in West Ham’s stadium (London Stadium) in front of what could be a sell-out crowd of around 67,000.

This will be the first international trip in Phillies history and the fourth for the New York Mets, who have previously played in Mexico, Japan, and Puerto Rico.

“Major League Baseball has done an excellent job of expanding its footprint internationally and we are honored to play a role in that effort as part of the 2024 London Series,” said Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase our players’ talents and highlight the excitement that comes with a Phillies-Mets matchup for our fans in the UK and for those who have never attended a baseball game.”

The 2024 London Series is part of the MLB World Tour, which is the MLB/MLBPA’s largest-ever international play plan that will feature up to 24 regular season games and up to 16 exhibition games across the globe next year.

As a Brit who covers the Phillies, this is the stuff dreams are made of. I can’t wait to see you all at Passyunk Avenue for a cheesesteak. Make sure you follow @PhiladelphiaSN on Twitter, we’ll be sure to try and set up a few events/tailgates around the time of the games!

AP Photo/Matt Slocum