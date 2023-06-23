Phillies Rhys and Jayme Hoskins host Go Yard to raise awareness against Muscular Dystrophy

One of the incredible platforms that professional athletes are given is the chance to give back to their local communities. In the case of the Phillies and the Hoskins family, the Phils’ first baseman and his wife are giving back in a big way, and that is in the fight against Muscular Dystrophy.

In partnership with the Phillies, Xfinity, and the Muscular Dystrophy Associations, Rhys Hoskins and his wife Jayme coordinated a charity event Thursday evening at Yards Brewing Company in Philadelphia.

Joined by his teammates, coaches, members of the Phillies front office, members of the Phillies broadcast team, and owner John Middleton, it was a successful night for Rhys and MDA, as a lot of money was raised for the charity.

What is MDA?

MDA is the abbreviation for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a voluntary health organization that’s goal is to help those with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and neuromuscular diseases.

For over 70 years, MDA has provided care to those in need and conducts research on ways to battle muscle diseases.

Rhys and Jayme Hoskins are big supporters of the cause and have been since they were in high school. They have continued to support the organization as ambassadors, and this was the second annual “Go Yard” event, that they have been able to host.

The event doubled this year, and when asked about it Jayme Hoskins said, “Last year we were nervous if anyone was going to show up, and this year we accidentally sold out.”

All parties were excited about the turnout, and it was all for a great cause, which makes a night like this even more special.

Some of the items being sold in the silent auction tonight @yardsbrew to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy research! pic.twitter.com/bq5P5eAROF — Matt Watson (@MattWatsonPSN) June 22, 2023

For more information, please check out the official Go Yard page on the MDA website:

https://www.mda.org/press-releases/philadelphia-phillies-rhys-hoskins-to-host-xfinity-presents-go-yard-to-benefit-the-mda

Catching up with Rhys

This hasn’t quite been the season that Rhys Hoskins had hoped for heading, coming off the World Series appearance in 2022.

While he might not be making an impact on the field however, he is still making one off the field, which you can argue means far more.

I asked Rhys and Jayme what it meant for them to give lasting memories to Phillies fans. More specially, I referenced Rhys’s bat spike following his home run against the Atlanta Braves and when Jayme bought beers for fans in the playoffs.

I also asked what it was like knowing they had created memories that would last in Philadelphian’s hearts for years. Rhys gave a really cool response to that question.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

“It’s very cool. It’s humbling for sure. I think although what I was able to accomplish, what we were able to accomplish on the field is very, very cool. I think that you know, the lasting impacts will hopefully be the lasting impacts that we can make within our community. It’s something that will cherish a lot differently and a lot more just because I think at the forefront of a the city that also be the Phillies as an organization. Is that that philanthropic focus that really aligns with a lot of the same thoughts that Jayme and I have, and we’re just able to kind of see a lot of that come to fruition tonight.” – Rhys Hoskins

A Family Mentality

It was great to see how many members of the Phillies organization came out to support their teammate’s event, especially right after a game. It is always fun to see how the players react to one another on the field, but to see them all hang out in a normal setting is just as cool.

It helps remind you that while these guys are professional athletes, they are human beings just like the rest of us.

The same level of support was shown at Aaron Nola‘s charity event back in May, and so many people from the Phillies organization take their free time and spend it supporting their teammates just shows they all really care about one another.

Regardless of contracts, trade talks, and free agency, I think it is safe to say the Phillies have built a strong culture and clubhouse, that anyone would be lucky to be a part of.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Daniel Gelston