BetMGM Promo: Get a FREE $1,000 bet this weekend with this exclusive promo

BetMGM is offering new bettors a HUGE $1,000 in Bonus bets for a limited time. Simply sign up using any of the links on this page and you’ll be eligible to claim one of the biggest sign-up offers out there.

BetMGM Sportsbook Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today! Claim Now New Player Bonus Bet up to $1,000, get a refund if you lose AND a $25 bonus bet Claim Now

BetMGM PA Offer: How to claim your exclusive bonus

CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page

or any link on this page Sign up to BetMGM and deposit any amount of your choosing

Place any real money wager on any line, spread, prop, or parlay

If your bet loses, no worries! They will refund your stake as a free bet!

So if you bet $50 and it loses,you’ll get $50 back. This applies for all values up to a whopping $1,000!

This Offer embodies why BetMGM has quickly become a favorite sportsbook of bettors across the PA region due to some really exciting features including a cashout option that few books offer. This means that if your selection is winning, The sportsbook will offer you a value for you to settle the bet before the game ends.