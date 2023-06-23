Philadelphia Sports

BetMGM Promo: Get a FREE $1,000 bet this weekend with this exclusive promo

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
BetMGM PA

BetMGM is offering new bettors a HUGE $1,000 in Bonus bets for a limited time. Simply sign up using any of the links on this page and you’ll be eligible to claim one of the biggest sign-up offers out there.

BetMGM Sportsbook
Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Bet up to $1,000, get a refund if you lose
AND a $25 bonus bet
Claim Now

BetMGM PA Offer: How to claim your exclusive bonus

  • CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page
  • Sign up to BetMGM and deposit any amount of your choosing
  • Place any real money wager on any line, spread, prop, or parlay
  • If your bet loses, no worries! They will refund your stake as a free bet!
  • So if you bet $50 and it loses,you’ll get $50 back. This applies for all values up to a whopping $1,000!

This Offer embodies why BetMGM has quickly become a favorite sportsbook of bettors across the PA region due to some really exciting features including a cashout option that few books offer. This means that if your selection is winning, The sportsbook will offer you a value for you to settle the bet before the game ends.

BetMGM PA
BetMGM Sportsbook
Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Bet up to $1,000, get a refund if you lose
AND a $25 bonus bet
Claim Now

About the Author

Liam Jenkins

Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever. You can contact him here: [email protected]

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

Sixers

Union

Flyers

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites