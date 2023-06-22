NBA Draft 2023: Best prop bets, betting offers & How to watch

The NBA Draft is finally upon us. Months of scouting and preparation all lead up to this. While the Philadelphia 76ers come into tonight with a lack of draft capital, other teams will be hoping to make a franchise-defining pick.

If you’re looking to bet on the 2023 NBA Draft, we have you covered. Not only have we found the best betting offers for tonight’s Draft, but we’ve also put together some of our top prop bets for what promises to be an exciting evening!

When is the NBA Draft?

NBA Draft date: June 22nd 2023

NBA Draft time: 8pm EST

Where is the NBA Draft being held?: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How to watch the NBA Draft: ESPN, ABC

NBA Draft Best Bets

Jarace Walker to br drafted in the top 5: +140

The Pistons are a very interesting team to keep an eye on in this years’ NBA Draft. There could well be a few teams looking to move up, but if Detroit sit tight at #5, then taking a player as physical as Walker feels like a no-brainer as they look for someone to push them back into playoff contention.

Dereck Lively to be drafted inside the top 10: +175

Our man Zach Ciavolella has Lively mocked to the Mavericks at 10.

He’s 7’2″ with an incredible 7’7″ wingspan, Lively boasts some of the most covetable measurables in the draft. On top of that, he is prolific as a shot blocker and appears to have the ability to become a consistent three-point shooter. Few players may have the unique combination of potential and day 1 ability as the shot-blocking stretch-five.

It’s possible that Lively is snatched before he falls into the laps of Dallas, meaning there’s a strong chance he goes inside the top-10. This gives us some great upside at +175.

Top 5 exact order: V. Wembanyama, B. Miller, S. Henderson, Am. Thompson, J. Walker +300

The top 3 picks in this year’s Draft feel very obvious and even the next two should be fairly predictable unless there’s a trade-up. We’ve already discussed Walker at 5, and the Rockets are craving a point guard. Unless a James Harden-related miracle occurs, taking Walker feels like the safest play.

Jordan Walsh to be drafted in the first round +275

Zach’s mock draft also sees Walsh being taken by the championship-winning Nuggets. While Walsh isn’t a prolific shooter, he’s a sturdy defender reminiscent of Bruce Brown’s early days. The Nuggets are going to want to replace Brown and traded into the first round to do so. Walsh feels like a very logical option.

Anthony Black to be drafted inside the top 5 +700

This is a fun one. It’s a longshot, but plausible one at that. If the Rockets decide that a Harden reunion is likely, they may decide to move out of the 4th overall pick. Alternatively, there’s a chance they view Anthony Black to be a better fit for them Amen Thompson. There are also a plethora of teams (Toronto for instance) who could pull an aggressive move to secure their point guard of the future. Nothing is certain when it comes to the NBA Draft and we have seen plenty of surprises before.

Black should be a guaranteed top-10 pick, but at 7/1, I’ll embrace that chaos and hope a team decides to jump their opponents and take him early.

NBA Draft Order (First Round)

1 San Antonio 2 Charlotte 3 Portland 4 Houston 5 Detroit 6 Orlando 7 Indiana 8 Washington 9 Utah 10 Dallas 11 Orlando 12 Oklahoma City 13 Toronto 14 New Orleans 15 Atlanta 16 Utah (from Minnesota) 17 Los Angeles Lakers 18 Miami 19 Golden State 20 Houston 21 Brooklyn 22 Brooklyn 23 Portland 24 Sacramento 25 Memphis 26 Indiana 27 Charlotte 28 Utah 29 Indiana 30 LA Clippers

