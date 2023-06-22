NBA Draft 2023: Best prop bets, betting offers & How to watch

The NBA Draft is finally upon us. Months of scouting and preparation all lead up to this. While the Philadelphia 76ers come into tonight with a lack of draft capital, other teams will be hoping to make a franchise-defining pick.
If you’re looking to bet on the 2023 NBA Draft, we have you covered. Not only have we found the best betting offers for tonight’s Draft, but we’ve also put together some of our top prop bets for what promises to be an exciting evening!
When is the NBA Draft?
NBA Draft date: June 22nd 2023
NBA Draft time: 8pm EST
Where is the NBA Draft being held?: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
How to watch the NBA Draft: ESPN, ABC
NBA Draft Best Bets
Jarace Walker to br drafted in the top 5: +140
The Pistons are a very interesting team to keep an eye on in this years’ NBA Draft. There could well be a few teams looking to move up, but if Detroit sit tight at #5, then taking a player as physical as Walker feels like a no-brainer as they look for someone to push them back into playoff contention.
Dereck Lively to be drafted inside the top 10: +175
Our man Zach Ciavolella has Lively mocked to the Mavericks at 10.
He’s 7’2″ with an incredible 7’7″ wingspan, Lively boasts some of the most covetable measurables in the draft. On top of that, he is prolific as a shot blocker and appears to have the ability to become a consistent three-point shooter.
Few players may have the unique combination of potential and day 1 ability as the shot-blocking stretch-five.
It’s possible that Lively is snatched before he falls into the laps of Dallas, meaning there’s a strong chance he goes inside the top-10. This gives us some great upside at +175.
Top 5 exact order: V. Wembanyama, B. Miller, S. Henderson, Am. Thompson, J. Walker +300
The top 3 picks in this year’s Draft feel very obvious and even the next two should be fairly predictable unless there’s a trade-up. We’ve already discussed Walker at 5, and the Rockets are craving a point guard. Unless a James Harden-related miracle occurs, taking Walker feels like the safest play.
Jordan Walsh to be drafted in the first round +275
Zach’s mock draft also sees Walsh being taken by the championship-winning Nuggets. While Walsh isn’t a prolific shooter, he’s a sturdy defender reminiscent of Bruce Brown’s early days. The Nuggets are going to want to replace Brown and traded into the first round to do so. Walsh feels like a very logical option.
Anthony Black to be drafted inside the top 5 +700
This is a fun one. It’s a longshot, but plausible one at that. If the Rockets decide that a Harden reunion is likely, they may decide to move out of the 4th overall pick. Alternatively, there’s a chance they view Anthony Black to be a better fit for them Amen Thompson. There are also a plethora of teams (Toronto for instance) who could pull an aggressive move to secure their point guard of the future. Nothing is certain when it comes to the NBA Draft and we have seen plenty of surprises before.
Black should be a guaranteed top-10 pick, but at 7/1, I’ll embrace that chaos and hope a team decides to jump their opponents and take him early.
Best NBA Draft Betting offers
NBA Draft Order (First Round)
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|Charlotte
|3
|Portland
|4
|Houston
|5
|Detroit
|6
|Orlando
|7
|Indiana
|8
|Washington
|9
|Utah
|10
|Dallas
|11
|Orlando
|12
|Oklahoma City
|13
|Toronto
|14
|New Orleans
|15
|Atlanta
|16
|Utah (from Minnesota)
|17
|Los Angeles Lakers
|18
|Miami
|19
|Golden State
|20
|Houston
|21
|Brooklyn
|22
|Brooklyn
|23
|Portland
|24
|Sacramento
|25
|Memphis
|26
|Indiana
|27
|Charlotte
|28
|Utah
|29
|Indiana
|30
|LA Clippers
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File