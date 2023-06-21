2023 Gold Cup Preview: Group A

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup is kicking off this weekend. This is a month-long international tournament where 16 nations battle it out to win the giant Gold Cup trophy and gain supremacy over the other nations in the region! We’ll be following along with all the action, but first, let’s take a look at the groups and nations competing starting with Group A!

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 07: A detail view of the 2019 Gold Cup Trophy is seen after the CONCACAF Gold Cup final match between the United States and Mexico on July 07, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

Group A of the 2023 Gold Cup

Group A of the 2023 Gold Cup consists of the USA, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and __. The defending champion USMNT is looking to continue their Concacaf winning streak after winning the Nations League earlier this month. Trinidad & Tobago were elevated into the group stage after Nicaragua had to be disqualified for playing ineligible players. Jamaica are looking to show that they can make a run in this historic tournament.

Group A has a clear favorite, a dark horse, and two nations ready to shock the region. Who will come out on top in this group; which two nations will make the quarterfinals? To answer that question we need to take a closer look at each of these four nations!

PARADISE, NV – AUGUST 01: United States midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) lifts the trophy to celebrate after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 final match between Mexico and United States at Allegiant Stadium on August 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

USA

The USMNT are the king of Concacaf over the last three years. They are back-to-back champions in the Concacaf Nations League, and now are looking to go back-to-back in the Gold Cup as well. Their roster won’t be as star-studded as their last few have been, but that shouldn’t stop this team from making some noise.

Two years ago the USA called up essentially a B-team for the Gold Cup and went on a run to win it all. This time around they are looking to do something very similar. Only seven of their 23-man roster have over 20 caps for the national team, but the group is filled with young and hungry fringe players looking to make an impression. They’ll get that chance over the next month! Can they go on another Cup-winning run, or will they fall short of expectations?

Matches:

vs Jamaica | June 24 | 9:30 pm ET

vs Saint Kitts and Nevis OR French Guiana | June 28 | 9:30 pm ET

vs Trinidad & Tobago | July 2 | 7 pm ET

Eyes on an 8th Gold Cup 🇺🇸🏆



B.J. Callaghan names 23-player roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup » https://t.co/vZ2yOZqWJM pic.twitter.com/LKRTkOPK8L — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2023

Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago was supposed to be a team that qualified for the 2023 Gold Cup through preliminary matches that concluded this past Tuesday. However, they were bumped into group A of the tournament early because Nicaragua was disqualified for playing players that were ineligible. T&T now looks to make a spark at this Gold Cup.

This team has a history of being a tough and bruting team. As recently as 2017 they were in the final stages of Concacaf World Cup qualifying and bested the USA on a day that lives rent-free in the heads of USMNT fans. Going even further back this team made the 2006 World Cup but failed to make too much of a spark on the world’s stage. While this side isn’t as good as the teams of old, they will still make it hard for teams to match their physicality.

Matches:

vs Saint Kitts and Nevis OR French Guiana | June 25 | 3:30 pm ET

vs Jamaica | June 28 | 7:30 pm ET

vs USA | July 2 | 7 pm ET

This is our Final 23-Man Roster for the 2023 Gold Cup @GoldCup pic.twitter.com/6pwuYGkDG3 — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) June 15, 2023

Jamaica

The Reggae boyz are back on the Gold Cup stage, and they are looking to prove that they could be a dark horse to win this competition. Following a tough showing in World Cup qualifying in 2022, Jamaica is raring to get back on the pitch and show that they can be a player in the Concacaf region. A knockout round run this time around could do wonders for them.

Being led by three-time MLS goalkeeper of the year, Philadelphia Union keeper Andre Blake has his team ready to make a statement. The Reggae Boyz also have Premier League attackers Michail Antonio, Leon Baily, and Demarai Gray leading their line. This team should be one to keep an eye on in this competition!

Matches:

vs USA | June 24 | 9:30 pm ET

vs Trinidad & Tobago | June 28 | 7:30 pm ET

vs Saint Kitts and Nevis OR French Guiana | July 2 | 7 pm ET

Saint Kitts and Nevis OR French Guiana

Saint Kitts and Nevis played in a preliminary match just last night to make it to the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. The preliminary round showcased 12 teams that faced off for just three available spots in the Gold Cup group stage. Saint Kitts and Nevis beat Curacao on penalties to take on French Guiana and then beat them in penalties as well to make it to Group A.

This side may be the weakest in the group, but their will to compete will determine their fate in this Gold Cup. Saint Kitts and Nevis are on a six-game unbeaten streak and are looking to add to it as they enter a tournament that could be huge for their nation!

Matches:

vs Trinidad & Tobago | June 24 | 3:30 pm ET

vs USA | June 28 | 9:30 pm ET

vs Jamaica | July 2 | 7 pm ET

🚨 @SKNFA_ 🇰🇳 makes history!



They will play the #GoldCup group stage for the first time! pic.twitter.com/ThI1iSBMus — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) June 21, 2023

