USMNT is Ready to Defend Their Gold Cup Crown

The United States Men’s National Team finished off the Nations League on Sunday night, with a dominant 2-0 win over Canada. Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun both scored their first goals for the USMNT in the win, helping the nation get their second Nations League title.

While a majority of the players on the Nations League roster will be resting and celebrating their victory, interim manager B.J. Callaghan will be managing the USMNT in the Gold Cup, as they look to claim their second consecutive title in the tournament. In the 2021 edition, the USMNT defeated Mexico 1-0 in extra time, using a 117th-minute goal by defender Miles Robinson to claim the title. For the 2023 Gold Cup, B.J. Callaghan’s selected a 23-man roster, with some of the players coming from the Nations League as well.

PARADISE, NV – AUGUST 01: United States midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) lifts the trophy to celebrate after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 final match between Mexico and United States at Allegiant Stadium on August 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

The 23-Man Roster

The 23-man roster that B.J. Callaghan selected to compete in this tournament will go as follows:

Goalkeepers (3): Matt Turner, Gaga Slonina, Sean Johnson

Defenders (8): DeAndre Yedlin, John Tolkin, Miles Robinson, Bryan Reynolds, Jalen Neal, Matt Miazga, Aaron Long, DeJuan Jones

Midfielders (6): Alan Sonora, James Sands, Cristian Roldan, Aidan Morris, Djordje Mihailovic, Gianluca Busio

Forwards (6): Alex Zendejas, Brandon Vasquez, Jordan Morris, Julian Gressel, Jesus Ferreira, Cade Cowell

Eyes on an 8th Gold Cup 🇺🇸🏆



B.J. Callaghan names 23-player roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup » https://t.co/vZ2yOZqWJM pic.twitter.com/LKRTkOPK8L — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2023

B.J. Callaghan will have some familiar faces from the Nations League roster on this one, with Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Miles Robinson, Alex Zendejas, and Alan Sonora switching to the Gold Cup roster. The Gold Cup roster will be mainly players from the MLS, with 16 players from the league getting the call-up.

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 07: A detail view of the 2019 Gold Cup Trophy is seen after the CONCACAF Gold Cup final match between the United States and Mexico on July 07, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

USMNT Matches

The United States will be placed in Group A for the 2023 Gold Cup, facing off against Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and the winner from the Gold Cup preliminary match, who will be either Saint Kitts and Nevis or French Guiana. The USMNT’s first match of the tournament will be against Jamaica on June 24th at 9:30 PM EST. Their second match will be against either Saint Kitts and Nevis or French Guiana on June 28th at 9:30 PM EST. Their third and final match of the group stage will be against Trinidad and Tobago on July 2nd at 7:00 PM EST.

It will be another exciting tournament for the USMNT, as they look to make it back-to-back Gold Cups, and an eighth Gold Cup overall. They are the defending champions, so they will be looking to make sure that they claim the trophy once again.

KANSAS CITY, KS – JULY 15: United States midfielder Gianluca Busio (6) looks on as United States forward Daryl Dike (11) celebrates with fans and teammates after scoring a goal in action during a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group B match between Martinique and the United States on July 15, 2021 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

