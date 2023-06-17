Eagles Weekly: The defense has now entered the spotlight

The Eagles a fresh off of OTAs and while they take some time off before meeting again in late July, there’s plenty to ponder about. From questions about the defense to potential free-agent signings. Philadelphia will have a busy summer but none busier than the summer that Nolan Smith is having. The first-round draft pick has been showing his hunger as he attended Von Millers Summit for pass rushers.

Eagles rookie Nolan Smith told to “take advantage of this opportunity”

The excitement that’s been buzzing around the Novacare complex this offseason has been second to none. This buzz grew tenfold once the Eagles made their big splashes in the first round of the draft. Of those picks was Nolan Smith. A Georgia product that has the potential to be the cream of the crop in this year’s class.

His ability to get after the quarterback has reminded many Eagles fans of the team’s current pass rusher, Haason Reddick. Reddick had a monster season and he played in a hybrid role but has been listed as a linebacker. Smith is quietly following those same steps as the team has him listed in the same position but his potential is much more than your regular linebacker.

5 Eagles underdogs who could steal starting jobs this Summer

The Philadelphia Eagles will descend upon the NovaCare Complex on July 25 for the first day of training camp. The defending NFC champions are devoid of controversy with Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback.

This year, he has the $255 million contract to prove it. Hurts is one of the NFL’s fastest-rising stars. He set the foundation. He threw up the ladder. And now everyone has to follow him up to the next rung.

Eagles OC Brian Johnson says that Jalen Hurts “works like a madman”

The relationship between the offensive play-caller and starting quarterback is the backbone of any great football franchise. Those two leaders of men must share a brain and finish each other’s sentences, synchronized in perfect harmony like ballet dancers.

Look no further than Doug Pederson and Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII: “You want Philly Philly? Let’s do it.” Pederson was the head coach, but he called the plays on that team. Fast forward to 2023. The Eagles’ lead play-caller is new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson who brings an invaluable new element to the job.

Should the Eagles take a shot on Yannick Ngakoue?

Yannick Ngakoue’s name is always one that carries intrigue and it’s not the first time that he’s been available when the Eagles could benefit from his presence. But is now the time to pull the trigger on the 28-year-old?

The calm before the storm is here. OTA’s are in the rearview mirror and Training Camp is now on the horizon. As Eagles fans hold their collective breath in anticipation for the Summer ahead, the rumor mill is slowly beginning to spin as the remaining free agents begin looking for a new home before the regular season.

5 defensive questions Eagles need to answer heading into training camp

Training camp is drawing closer and that means the Philadelphia Eagles will soon be back at the Novacare Complex and practicing in preparation for the 2023 season.

Every team has questions going into the first true competitive tests of the new season but luckily for the Eagles, theirs are not as pressing as some from other teams. That’s what happens when you return a high percentage of starters from a conference championship team.

