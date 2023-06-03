Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final kicks off tonight in Las Vegas, NV. In what will be a series to remember, either the Vegas Golden Knights or Florida Panthers will hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Stanley Cup Final: Game 1 Details

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Betting Info:

MONEYLINE: VGK ML (-130), FLA ML (+108)

SPREAD: VGK (-1.5) +184, FLA +1.5 (-225)

TOTAL: VGK U 5.5 (-104), FLA O 5.5 (-118)

Stanley Cup Final betting promos

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Best Prop Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer – Matthew Tkachuk (+165)

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk scored twice against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 24 to send his team to the Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk has 21 points in 16 games this postseason, including nine goals. Three of those goals have been overtime winners.

Having had nine days to rest and recover after eliminating the Hurricanes, expect Tkachuk to come out in full force tonight and light the lamp in his Stanley Cup Final debut.

Player to Record 1+ Points – Jonathan Marchessault (-162)

Jonathan Marchessault is on a five-game point streak. He scored against the Dallas Stars on Monday to help send his team to their second Stanley Cup Final in six years. Marchessault has 17 points in 17 games during the playoffs.

Playing on the first line with Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel, all three players have been humming this postseason and Marchessault has caught fire after not scoring in the first seven games. Marchessault recording 1+ points to kickstart the final in Vegas seems like a given.

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov holds the Prince of Wales trophy after the Panthers won Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Sergei Bobrovsky Over 29.5 saves (-104)

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is having a historic playoff campaign. Owning an 11-2 record, .935 SV%, and a 2.21 GAA, Bobrovsky has been a brick wall for Florida this postseason. He looked smooth and steady against the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes, but Vegas could propose a challenge.

Vegas has been averaging 30.0 shots per game during the playoffs. They lit up the Stars on Monday, 6-0, on 29 shots. Vegas is firing on all cylinders heading into the final, but Bobrovsky will be rested and ready.