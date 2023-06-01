OFFICIAL: Union signs Jose Martinez to a contract extension

Earlier today, the Philadelphia Union announced that they have agreed on a contract extension with 28-year-old midfielder, Jose Martinez. With this extension, Martinez will have a guaranteed contract with the club through 2025 and an option for 2026.

Union’s “El Brujo” is here to stay

Since joining Philadelphia in 2020, Martinez has quickly become a fan favorite, along with one of the top midfielders in Major League Soccer. He has been part of some successful Philly squads, such as the 2020 Supporters’ Shield squad, and the 2022 Eastern Conference Champion squad. Philadelphia has also established itself as one of the top teams in the MLS when Martinez has been patrolling the defensive part of the midfield.

El Brujo is here to stay 🤩



Philadelphia Union has reached an agreement on a new contract with midfielder @JoseAndresMT8.



📝 https://t.co/m3KvpRDuIn#DOOP pic.twitter.com/GScxs89PkC — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) June 1, 2023

Praise from Ernst Tanner

When announcing the extension for Martinez, Ernst Tanner, Philadelphia’s Sporting Director, was quoted saying the following:

“Jose has continuously demonstrated his importance to this team, with his passion and performance proving vital to the team’s success over the past few seasons. He’s dominant in the midfield and an important piece in our transition on attack. We’re happy to have reached an agreement to extend his stay in Philadelphia.” Ernst Tanner

Ernst Tanner’s praise is something that is well deserved, as Martinez has been a dominant player since joining. He was part of a group in 2022 that helped set a new MLS record for the fewest goals allowed in a MLS season and has also been solid on the transition from defending to attacking as Ernst said. Martinez also contributes to the attack, registering 10 assists since joining the club.

All in all, the extension of Jose Martinez is something that Jim Curtin is going to love to see. He keeps getting one of the top midfielders in the MLS on his squad for a few more years, as Philadelphia continues to try to bring their first-ever MLS Cup back to Subaru Park.

