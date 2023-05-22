Eagles Rumors: Should Philadelphia make a move for DeAndre Hopkins?

As if the Eagles needed any more fireworks this offseason, DeAndre Hopkins may have set off the imagination of every Philly fan in America.

While appearing on the I am Athlete podcast, Hopkins was asked by Brandon Marshall to give a top 5 list of QBs that he would like to play for in this part of his career. His first answer was Josh Allen because he likes how he plays. He mentioned that Allen reminds him of former Colts QB Andrew Luck.

The second QB on his list is bound to raise some eyebrows but Hopkins mentioned Jalen Hurts. He didn’t go into full detail as to why but said right off the bat, “ he’s a Houston kid. He’s a dog”. By his reaction you can see just how much Hurts has impressed the veteran wide receiver. He went on to mention Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert while ignoring the push for Dak Prescott. Sounds like he’s meant for the Eagles afterall.

Will the Eagles make the move?

With all of the speculation of the Cardinals WR being a likely trade candidate. It would be very interesting to see if the Eagles make the call to Arizona to see what the price point can be.

If Philadelphia made this move then it would catapult their offense into a tier by itself. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith slotted in as the two main targets with the team. DeAndre Hopkins could find himself in a comfortable role with the franchise as they spread the ball around.

This has been a consistent theme all season where players from other teams are starting to find themselves attracted to the idea of playing with the Eagles. Hurts has set a new standard in Philadelphia and it has turned into a strong gravitational pull within the league.

The Eagles have the assets needed to trade for Hopkins but whether it makes sense for the team or not has yet to be determined. With other needs along the team, I find it difficult that Hollins would be a priority but it would be an incredible move for a team that wants to head back to the Super Bowl.

