Despite no NLL Playoff berth, Wings outlast Firewolves in OT

The Philadelphia Wings are 3-1 in overtime during the 2022-2023 season. Since losing to the Buffalo Bandits in their only overtime loss this season, 13-12, the Wings won three straight overtime games.

Yesterday was the most recent victory, a 10-9 triumph against the Albany Firewolves.

What matters to the Wings is finishing the 2022-2023 season hot. They did not earn an NLL Playoff berth; the Georgia Swarm had to defeat the Rochester Knighthawks but didn’t. In a best-case scenario, the Wings would be in a three-way tie for the fourth seed, where they’re 1-1 versus the Swarm and 0-2 versus the Halifax Thunderbirds.

Philadelphia Wings at Albany Firewolves

Zach Higgins and Doug Jamieson were sturdy throughout most of the first quarter. Ethan Walker got the Albany Firewolves onto the scoreboard. Jamieson blanked the Philadelphia Wings in the first quarter, 1-0.

Jake Fox began the second quarter in the penalty box, booked for cross-checking with four seconds left in the first. Taite Cattoni tied the game on the powerplay, 1-1. Joe Resetarits gave the Wings a short lead before Fox made up for his penalty, tying the game 2-2.

Philadelphia began to rev up the offense. Blaze Riorden cut to the crease to give the Wings another lead, 3-2. Ben McIntosh added another on the powerplay, 4-2, for the first two-goal lead, but Connor Kelly answered with a goal on a Firewolves man advantage with Resetarits in the box for cross-checking, 4-3.

Resitarits made up for his penalty, securing his second goal from the wing, 5-3. Sam LeClair added another on a crease dive, 6-3. Before halftime, Kelly added another goal, 6-4, with the Wings leading by two.

Liam Byrnes served a penalty for checking from behind, and Marshall Powless made the Wings look foolish on the powerplay, dunking a goal on Higgins, 6-5. Fox tied the game after blazing a trail past Blake Gibson-McDonald, 6-6. The Firewolves owned the third quarter, finishing three-straight goals with Tommy Vaesen for their first lead since the opening frame, 7-6. Again, Jamieson blanked the opposition.

Patrick Kaschalk let the Wings back into the game. After three quarters, Mitch Jones scored on the powerplay, 7-7. Then, Mike Byrne served a penalty where McIntosh notched another on the powerplay, 8-7. Philadelphia finished 4/6 on the man advantage, relying on special teams to battle back for a one-goal lead.

Higgins made a high save on Jerome Thompson, but Walker jammed the rebound to tie the game, 8-8. John Piatelli gave the Firewolves a late lead, scoring short side on a quick cut, 9-8. Resetarits tied the game, completing a hat trick to force overtime with 1:18 remaining. Riorden had one more crack at scoring a game-winner in regulation for the Wings, but Jamieson denied the chance.

McIntosh, like Resetarits, completed his hat trick bid with high urgency. Resetarits sent the Wings to overtime, and McIntosh sealed the road victory, 10-9, in overtime.

“I felt that they stepped back a little bit; a little opening for a shot, [and I] took it, [and I’m] lucky it went in.” Ben McIntosh; 4/23/2023

Joe Resetarits (+)

He is a special player. Yesterday, Resetarits became the first American-born player to record three one-hundred-point seasons.

Resetarits surpassed the milestone on a quick swooping shot from the left wing.

“They were all over him early, and he continued to drive to the net and get a shot off.” Paul Day; 4/23/2023

The Philadelphia Wings has several American-born players on the roster. Young players in the NLL will see a player like Resetarits and want to choose the Wings as a potential destination when they’re ready to sign with a team.

Next Up

The final showdown between the Philadelphia Wings and the Rochester Knighthawks will conclude the 2022-2023 campaign. The Wings own two overtime wins over the Knighthawks this season.

