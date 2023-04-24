NFL Draft Odds: Is Bryce Young really a lock to go 1st overall?

NFL Draft Odds: Bryce Young currently heads the field, but is that a good bet to make?

The NFL Draft is on the horizon and this may be the most unpredictable top-5 in recent memory. The Carolina Panthers made an aggressive push to 1st overall in order to secure their quarterback of the future and Vegas seems pretty certain that it’s Bryce Young. However, things aren’t always that simple.

NFL Draft odds: Will Bryce Young go first overall?

Bryce Young -1200 C.J Stroud +900 Anthony Richardson +1500 Will Levis +4000 Will Anderson +15000 Quentin Johnston +20000

The odds say Bryce Young is a lock to be taken first, especially after he cancelled all of his remaining pre-draft visits this past week. But the reality is that this is still anyone’s guess. It’s not like Stroud and Young are similar QB’s with one being better than the other. One is super athletic and mobile, while Young is 6’3 and fits a typical ’Frank Reich QB’ profile (Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz etc).

NFL Draft odds: What about the underogs?

There is also the outlier in Will Levis, who has picked up some incredible momentum over the last few weeks. The Kentucky quarterback has a huge arm and at +4000 to go 1st, I think he is definitely worth a punt. He’s -150 to go 2nd, and that is a frankly ridiculous swing in the odds for the sake of one selection.

There are plenty of other markets to bet on in this year’s NFL Draft, from which position is selected with each selection, to the under/over position drafted on certain prospects. For instance, Anthony Richardson’s NFL Draft odds to be taken inside the top-5 are currently +240, which is great value if a couple of outside teams trade up for quarterbacks, which is very possible.

FILE – Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

If you’re all-in on Jalen Carter’s slide or potentially a Nolan Smith selection, then a defensive line pick at +200 by the Eagles at 10th overall is a great bet. These NFL Draft Odds ma get shorter as information continues to leak out. A decision to add an elite talent to the trenches would be very on-brand for Howie Roseman, regardless of what side of the ball it’s on.

As for Bijan Robinson, the Texas RB is +1000 to be taken with the 10th overall pick. He’s -110 to be drafted inside the top-10. So there is some value here if the Eagles do decide to stick and take him at 10. Howie Roseman really doesn’t like paying or using significant capital to acquire running backs. Perhaps Bijan will break the trend and be the first Eagles RB taken in the first round since 1986. The NFL Draft odds do offer some value here if that does happen.

NFL Draft Odds: Best betting offers

