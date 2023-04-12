Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Playoff Schedule, TV Info & best betting promos

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The NBA playoffs are now just a few days away and anticipation is building in the City of Brotherly Love. The 76ers vs Nets schedule for the opening round of the playoffs has now officially been confirmed:

The 76ers are at home for games 1 and 2 before heading on the road for games 3 and 4. If a game 5 is needed, it will be played in Philadelphia on the 24th of April. That could well be the pivotal game if the Sixers can win both of their opening home games and snatch one from the Barclays Center.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid brings the ball up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago BullsWednesday, March 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

76ers have long got the best of the Nets

The series will start this Saturday at 1PM, so make sure if you’re not down at Wells Fargo Center or XFinity live, that you’re strapped in with a drink, some snacks, and ready for what promises to be another endless rollercoaster of 76ers-based emotions.

