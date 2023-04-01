A look back at MLS: Highlighting matchday 5 of 2023

The fifth week of the 2023 MLS season has come and gone. All teams had to deal with playing in fixtures during the international break, which meant the depth of teams would be tested. Who in MLS could weather that storm early on in the season, and who fell flat on their faces?

MLS Matchday 5 Highlights

The leaders in the east, Atlanta were without their stars and fell to a Columbus Crew side also without their big names, 6-1. While surprise front-runners in not just the west, but all MLS, St. Louis City won their fifth game in a row thrashing Real Salt Lake 4-0 at the RioT. The other matchups produced drama and excitement that comes with teams playing their bench players with their important players unavailable.

Portland Timbers 0 – 0 LA Galaxy

Inter Miami CF 2 – 3 Chicago Fire FC

DC United 1 – 2 New England Revolution

Columbus Crew SC 6 – 1 Atlanta United FC

Philadelphia Union 1 – 2 Orlando City SC

Charlotte FC 1 – 1 New York Red Bulls

Houston Dynamo FC 1 – 0 NYCFC

Nashville SC 0 – 1 FC Cincinnati

Austin FC 1 – 1 Colorado Rapids FC

Minnesota United FC 1 – 1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sporting Kansas City 1 – 4 Seattle Sounders FC

Real Salt Lake 0 – 4 St. Louis City SC

San Jose Earthquakes 0 – 0 Toronto FC

LAFC 2 – 1 FC Dallas

14 Matchday 6 games get played today!

Matchday six of MLS starts and concludes tonight with 14 games to be played in just five hours’ worth of time. there are some big matches to be played in week six!

Toronto vs Charlotte | 7:30 pm ET

Cincinnati vs Miami | 7:30 pm ET

Columbus vs Salt Lake | 7:30 pm ET

Orlando vs Nashville | 7:30 pm ET

Los Angeles vs Seattle | 7:30 pm ET

Philadelphia vs Kansas City | 7:30 pm ET

Atlanta vs New York | 7:30 pm ET

New England vs NYCFC | 7:30 pm ET

Dallas vs Portland | 8:30 pm ET

St Louis vs Minnesota | 8:30 pm ET

Chicago vs DC | 8:30 pm ET

Colorado vs LAFC | 9:30 pm ET

San Jose vs Houston | 10:30 pm ET

Vancouver vs Montreal | 10:30 pm ET

Will expansion side St. Louis City win their sixth in a row and maintain dominance in the west and top all of MLS? Will we see one of New England, Cincinnati, or Atlanta take charge in the east, or will another team rise to meet them? We’ll have to wait and watch the matches to find out!

