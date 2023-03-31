Raptors vs Sixers: Betting preview & game info ahead of March 31st clash

The 76ers are back in action tonight after ending a three-game skid with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. They will look to build on that win in these final 6 games and that starts with a clash against the Toronto Raptors tonight.

Raptors vs Sixers game info:

Who: Raptors vs Sixers

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

When: Friday March 31st, 6:10PM EST

How to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors vs Sixers betting info

Spread: Raptors +5 | Sixers -5 (-115)

Moneyline: Raptors: +170 | Sixers -200

Over/Under: 224 (-115)

The Raptors are currently on a three-game win streak and hold the 9 seed in this year’s playoffs standings. The Raptors are in a do-or-die situation, with every win counting, so I look for Toronto to come in with some energy to continue to stack wins for their team.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid brings the ball up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago BullsWednesday, March 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Sixers should be locked in as the #3 Seed if nothing dramatic happens down the last stretch of games, but health remains the top priority. Joel Embiid (Calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are not listed on tonight’s jury report with Tobias Harris (illness) listed as a GTD. The Sixers should look to utilize their bench more and do away quickly with a scrappy Raptors team so that they do not have to give Embiid and Harden major minutes.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum