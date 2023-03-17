Myles Jack could be a great low-risk signing for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been built very similarly over the past half-century. Good quarterback play, solid running, and stout defenses that punish quarterbacks have led the two Pennsylvania teams to be two of the most respected in sports.

Over the recent years, however, the priorities of the two teams have shifted a tad. Pittsburgh has always valued the linebacker position more than other franchises while Philadelphia’s analytical approach believes paying a linebacker is poor value.

While the Steelers have already upgraded at the linebacker position, one of their free agents has remained available since the beginning of the new league year and could offer the Eagles the value that they always search for this time of year.

Should the Egales sign Myles Jack?

Thursday morning saw the Steelers release Myles Jack as a way to clear cap space. Jack is older (27) than Devin Bush, who recently signed with the Seahawks, but has shown the versatility and physicality that Bush simply hasn’t shown. Jack will be a hotter commodity for Philadelphia to go after, but it could very well be worth the trouble to solidify the linebacking core.

Myles Jack started 13 games for the Steelers last year but is already looking to sign for his third team in as many seasons. It’s worth noting he was battling a groin injury for most of 2022 and was still able to notch over 100 tackles, 3 TFL, and 3 passes defensed. PFF handed him a lowly grade of 53.6, highlighting a disappointing year beyond the typical stats for the former second-round pick.

Philadelphia lost both of their starting linebackers from their Conference title season last year. They have one (Dean) waiting in the wings to take over, but for a team that doesn’t value the position highly, getting another player wouldn’t hurt the health of the defense.

And even though they are rivals by distance, the Steelers just let a linebacker walk that could be perfect for the Eagles to go after.

Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire