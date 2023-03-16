NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid storms into lead of MVP race at -110

Where does Joel Embiid fare in 2023 NBA MVP race?

The NBA Playoffs are within sight and the 2023 NBA MVP race is beginning to heat up. 2x winner, Nikola Jokic has been dominant this year, but it’s Joel Embiid who has taken things to a whole new level as tensions begin to build. Is this finally going to be the year that Joel Embiid gets the respect he deserves?

NBA MVP Odds:

Joel Embiid -110 Nikola Jokic +150 Giannis Antetokounmpo +350 Jayson Tatum +7000 Luka Doncic +30000 Damian Lillard +50000 Devin Booker +50000

Joel Embiid now ahead of Nikola Jokic in the NBA MVP race

Joel Embiid was tied with Luka Doncic at +500 before the beginning of the season. Jokic had been the man at the top of the totem pole up until last night, when a rampant game from Embiid finally tilted the scales in his favor.

The Cameroonian put up 36 points and 18 rebounds against Cleveland and hasn’t recorded fewer than 30 points in a game since the end of February. Jokic has arguably been more well-rounded, but has put up two sub-20 point performances and only managed 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists against the Raptors on March 14th.

The Nuggets are dominating the Western Conference with a 46-20 record and Jokic has been at the heart and soul of that charge. Averaging a 24-point triple-double is genuinely stunning and leaves Joel Embiid needing to perform at a ridiculous level to even have a chance of winning the award.

Joel Embiid has answered the call. While he isn’t assisting as much as Jokic, his scoring is scary, with Embiid averaging a career-high 33 per game, which leads the entire league.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 13: Indiana Pacers Center Al Jefferson (25) reaches in to tip the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half during the game between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers on March 13, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire)

When the two bigs clashed in January, it was Embiid & the Sixers who left with their heads held high. Joel put up 47 points and 18 rebounds in the win.

If you are looking to bet on Embiid, this is good news. If the odds have finally turned in his favor, there is probably going to be a flood of people wanting to bet behind him. The quicker you can back Embiid to win, the more value you’ll have.

If the time of Embiid is coming, then there may be no better time to back him. His odds will only shorten as the chip on his shoulder grows and his dominance hits new heights.

The Sixers are well-placed to make a playoff run, but can Embiid really guide them to being the top-seeded team in the East?

NBA MVP Odds: Best betting offers

AP Photo/Matt Slocum