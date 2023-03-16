Eagles sign former Browns CB Greedy Williams

Right after announcing the extension to Darius Slay, it has now been reported that the Eagles will be signing former 2nd-round pick CB Greedy Williams.

After being looked at as a team that was on the ropes with all of the pieces that they were losing, the Eagles have fought back and have thrown haymaker after haymaker.

Who is Greedy Williams?

The former LSU product has had a rough start to his career as he went from a bonafide starter to an injury-prone role player last season. After starting 8 games with the Browns in 2021, Williams featured in 11 fixtures one year later, but would only start once. 2022 was his worst yet on paper as he allowed a completion rate of 90%, but again, he was only targeted 10 times.

It’s been a bumpy road for the LSU product

Greedy Williams has struggled with injuries since declaring for the NFL. In 2020 he suffered a nerve injury in his shoulder that kept him out for the entire season. In 2021, while attempting to make a comeback, Williams suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for some time again.

At 25 years old, this is the exact move that the Eagles needed to make. Allow Williams to develop behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry while keeping him healthy. This also fills a hole before this year’s NFL Draft.

Greedy Williams is a reclamation project for the Eagles and if it turns out to be a successful one, they’re getting a corner that’s young enough to still reach that once tantalizing ceiling. It’s another low-risk, high-reward play from the Eagles GM.

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire