Eagles Free Agency: Day 3 was filled with drama until the very end

After taking a step in the right direction on day two, the Philadelphia Eagles made a giant leap with some added dramatization. We know that on day one it was about the returns of Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce. Day two followed that with the signing of Rashaad Penny and the extension of James Bradberry. Here’s our day three recap after the 4 pm time when free agents could officially sign their new deals.

Fletcher Cox

While many may disagree with the return of Fletcher Cox, I strongly am for it. He had a bit of a resurgence season last year as he found his footing within the defense and played as efficiently as possible. He finished the season with 7 sacks which was his most in the last three seasons.

The team announced that they are bringing back Fletcher on a one-year deal worth about $10 million. With the departure of Javon Hargrave, this move makes a ton of sense. Lining up Fletcher alongside Jordan Davis for another year can only help the second-year player master his craft. This also allows them to draft a player early on without the pressure of being a day-1 starter.

Darius Slay

While it was widely reported that the Eagles were going to release Darius Slay due to cap reasons, Philadelphia never followed through with the cut. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, The Eagles were having a tough time letting go of Slay. Darius Skay took it upon himself to announced his return.

Back like I never left!!! Run it back 🦅 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

While Slay is coming off an incredible season, he is reaching an age where it does not make business sense to commit to him at a large amount of money for a long term. The incredible part of this situation is how the Eagles were able to keep Slay without adding any new money according to Jeff McLane. Unfortunately, the details of the contract have yet to be released but the key thing about it is now the Eagles can still afford an extension for both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and their franchise QB Jalen Hurts.

Other Eagles moves

Those were the only two additions that the Eagles made on day three but they did officially say good by to their four-year star running back Miles Sanders. Sanders had a stellar season last year as he was the first running back to cross the 1,000-yard mark since LeSean McCoy. He officially signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers which netted him a four-year contract worth $25 million. Sanders will now be reunited with his former RB coach, Duce Staley.

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire