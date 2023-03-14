WIN a Jalen Hurts jersey in our FREE March Madness Bracket challenge

Philadelphia Sports

March Madness is here, so join in the fun with this FREE bracket challenge

Making brackets for March Madness is fun, but filling them out for a chance to win ANY Philadelphia jersey of your choosing? That’s even better. 

We’re giving away some PSN swag to 2nd & 3rd place finishers in our bracket challenge, as well as a jersey to the overall winner!

How to enter 

To get involved, make sure you click the button below to sign up. The password is ‘PSNSZN’

JOIN HERE

Then, simply fill out your bracket and make sure you sign up for our daily Philly Sports newsletter by clicking here

Good luck!

