Foerster makes NHL debut as Flyers visit Hurricanes

After a woeful 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia Flyers managed to get back into the win column versus the Detroit Red Wings. The Flyers worked hard to snap out of a four-game losing streak before hitting the road.

A lot began to boil on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. John Tortorella benched Joel Farabee and Travis Sanheim. Farabee kept taking costly penalties, resulting in powerplay goals by Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov. Sanheim played a passive game, taking a bad penalty in the first period, too. Down 4-2 after two periods, Tortorella put Farabee and Sanheim back onto the ice to observe how they would respond.

Benching two players seemed like the icing on the cake in a 5-2 loss, but there was room for the cherry on top. Tony DeAngelo speared Corey Perry to earn a two-game suspension. His comments after the contest didn’t help:

“He tried to slash the stick out of my hands the second beforehand. He talks all game. I asked him to fight, he doesn’t want to fight; he’ll tell you that he’s asked me to fight for years. I don’t say no. I wasn’t trying to give him a shot; the replay probably looks a little worse than it was meant to be, but it is what it is. I took thirty punches on the ground, and when I get up they don’t let me do what I got to do. It’s whatever.” Tony DeAngelo; 3/7/2023

A new looking lineup will take the ice as Philadelphia visits the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes (42-12-8)

On a three-game winning streak including a six-goal rout of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Carolina Hurricanes are sweeping through the NHL. Standing atop the Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes were most recently victorious in a shootout against the Montreal Canadiens, 4-3.

Shayne Gostisbehere (-7, 72BLK, 47GV, 51.2%CF) is magnified in this contest by default. Chuck Fletcher sent Gostisbehere, a 2022 second-round, and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for ‘future considerations.’ Before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, the Coyotes received a 2026 third-round pick. When facing the Philadelphia Flyers, Gostisbehere hasn’t found the stat sheet or scoreboard while maintaining a -3 rating. In his fourth game with Carolina, he could change that on the second powerplay unit.

Brent Burns (+17, 69BLK, 41TK, 62.6%CF) is a menace on a team of menaces. He has six assists in the last five games, including four in a 6-1 victory against Arizona. Back on October 29th, 2022, Burns scored the overtime game-winner at the Wells Fargo Center. When these two clubs met on December 23rd, 2022, Burns blocked three shots, had two takeaways, and logged another quality scoring chance.

Here’s the tentative lineup for the Carolina Hurricanes:

Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis

Teravainen-Kotkaniemi-Necas

Martinook-Staal-Fast

Noesen-Stastny-Stepan



Slavin-Burns

Skjei-Pesce

Gostisbehere-Chatfield



Kochetkov

(Andersen)

Philadelphia Flyers (24-29-11)

Wade Allison and Brendan Lemieux will not be in the lineup. Recalled in place of them from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are Elliot Desnoyers and Tyson Foerster. Foerster will make his NHL debut before his eventual return to the Phantoms ahead of the AHL postseason.

“I don’t remember him during camp. Camp was a blur as far as names; trying to get to know everybody. [I] received really good reports all year long from down in Lehigh. [We’ll] throw him to the fire against Carolina. It’s exciting for him.” John Tortorella; 3/9/2023

Kevin Hayes (17G, 32A) needs to contribute to the stat sheet. He has one assist in the last five games. A lot of his shots on goal are getting blocked as Hayes attempts to use the traffic in front of goaltenders to his advantage. He’ll be searching for his first point of a four-game 2022-2023 season series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Owen Tippett (18G, 16A) contributes on offense, but Tortorella continues to harp on his play away from the puck. He had the secondary assist, creating a neutral zone takeaway, which allowed Farabee to find Morgan Frost for the go-ahead goal in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tippett is very active in the offensive zone. Away from the puck, he performed well against the Hurricanes when these clubs met last; two takeaways and two hits to go with a shot on goal.

Here’s the tentative lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers:

Farabee-Frost-Tippett

Laughton-Cates-Foerster

van Riemsdyk-Desnoyers-Hayes

Deslauriers-Laczynski-Bellows



Provorov-York

Sanheim-Ristolainen

Seeler-Braun



Sandstrom

(Hart)

Game Information

You can watch the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Carolina Hurricanes on NBC Sports Philadelphia and listen to the radio broadcast on 97.5 the Fanatic. The puck drops at 7pm.

