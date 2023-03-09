Philadelphia Sports

Eagles hire former Temple DC as linebackers coach

Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on a cart during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagle on December 22, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Filed in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

The search for the completion of Sean Desai’s defensive staff is almost complete with the latest hire and it isn’t Matt Patricia.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday afternoon that the Eagles hired former Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot to be their new linebackers coach. Eliot replaces now-Cardinals defensive coordinator, Nick Rallis, who left to join Jonathan Gannon’s staff.

Who is D.J. Eliot?

Eliot has been in the college game coaching linebackers and defenses in general for the better part of the last decade. Defensive coordinator stops at Kentucky, Colorado, Kansas, and the Owls have given Eliot renown for his 3-4 defensive acumen.

Under Sean Desai, the Eagles are expected to play more in the 3-4 defensive mode to better fit their current players.

Eliot coming from Temple brings another Philadelphia resident to the franchise. The team signed Haason Reddick to a three-year contract and Reddick responded with his best season. Eliot will now have a chance to build upon a strong young linebacking core that houses Nakobe Dean and Kyron Johnson, a player that Eliot had coached back at Kansas.

The lone positional coach that has not been hired at this time is the secondary position.

