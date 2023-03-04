Patience is key to success for new-look Eagles coaching staff

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new offensive and defensive coordinator. On both hirings, the best possible candidate was hired and has brought renewed excitement for a fanbase still grasping at the failure of a Super Bowl loss.

The Eagles have done well filling voids in the coaching staff

Brian Johnson and Sean Desai both offer two unique eyes to a team looking to try and continue their recent run of success. Johnson was the team’s quarterback coach last season and helped Jalen Hurts reach superstardom. Desai, on the other hand, was a defensive assistant for Seattle and helped produce one of the stronger seasons in recent memory following the trade of Russell Wilson.

Both coaches are incredibly qualified for each role. That doesn’t mean there won’t be bumps in the road though.

Coming off a Super Bowl loss, and having a tougher schedule, the Eagles are a team that will be under a lot of transitions going into next season. Several key starters are free agents with most not expected back. The talent level of the team will be significantly weaker than last season’s which set franchise records for wins and points scored.

Therefore, it’s important that fans and analysts remember to temper expectations early in the season. Johnson hasn’t called plays at the NFL level. With a ton of offensive talent, it’s easy to see how he can hit the ground running next season. That isn’t a guarantee though.

Desai has been a defensive coordinator and called plays at the NFL level, but will have a significantly different-looking defense around him.

Expectations need to be limited to a point in both cases. The Eagles can still be a top contender in an open NFC while also allowing their coordinators to grow into their roles. That’s what good, and patient teams end up doing regardless. If the Eagles were to start 2023 slow, that doesn’t mean their championship window is closed, it just means the coaching staff is learning how to mix their current players with the system in place.

It’s a big reason why Nick Sirianni has been so successful through his first two years, and a big reason why the team is in a great spot for the future.

Fans just need to understand that it could take time.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire