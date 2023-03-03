A Look at MLS: Highlighting matchday 1 of 2023

MLS is back in full swing! The final weekend in February kicked off the 2023 season. It saw 13 matches be played, one postponed because of a blizzard from Saturday to Monday; and the first El Trafico of the year was rescheduled due to crazy cold weather with thunderstorms in Los Angeles. Despite the winter weather out west, MLS’ 2023 season started!
MLS Matchday 1 Highlights
The first matchday had games with late drama, thrillers, and very few blowouts! If this is a precursor to how the 2023 season is going to be, then it will be action-packed, and must-see soccer! Here’s a look at the highlights from all 13 MLS games from matchday 1.
Nashville SC 2 – 0 NYCFC
Atlanta United 2 – 1 San Jose Earthquakes
Orlando City SC 1 – 0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3 – 2 Toronto FC
Charlotte FC 0 – 1 New England Revolution
Philadelphia Union 4 – 1 Columbus Crew SC
Inter Miami CF 2 – 0 CF Montreal
FC Cincinnati 2 – 1 Houston Dynamo FC
FC Dallas 0 – 1 Minnesota United FC
Austin FC 2 – 3 St. Louis City SC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 – 2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders FC 4 – 0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1 – 0 Sporting Kansas City
Matchday 2 kicks off this Saturday!
The second matchday kicks off at 4:30 pm on Saturday! reigning champs LAFC open their season at home against Portland. 13 other matches follow in what will be a busy week two in MLS!
- LAFC vs Portland | 4:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- New England vs Houston | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Atlanta vs Toronto | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Columbus vs DC | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- New York vs Nashville | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Miami vs Philadelphia | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Orlando vs Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Chicago vs NYCFC | 8:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Dallas vs LA | 8:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Austin vs Montreal | 8:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- St. Louis vs Charlotte | 8:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Colorado vs Kansas City | 9:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- San Jose vs Vancouver | 10:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
- Seattle vs Salt Lake | 10:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023
All matches can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+! Don’t miss out on the action!
