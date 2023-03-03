A Look at MLS: Highlighting matchday 1 of 2023

MLS is back in full swing! The final weekend in February kicked off the 2023 season. It saw 13 matches be played, one postponed because of a blizzard from Saturday to Monday; and the first El Trafico of the year was rescheduled due to crazy cold weather with thunderstorms in Los Angeles. Despite the winter weather out west, MLS’ 2023 season started!

MLS Matchday 1 Highlights

The first matchday had games with late drama, thrillers, and very few blowouts! If this is a precursor to how the 2023 season is going to be, then it will be action-packed, and must-see soccer! Here’s a look at the highlights from all 13 MLS games from matchday 1.

Nashville SC 2 – 0 NYCFC

Atlanta United 2 – 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Orlando City SC 1 – 0 New York Red Bulls

DC United 3 – 2 Toronto FC

Charlotte FC 0 – 1 New England Revolution

Inter Miami CF 2 – 0 CF Montreal

FC Cincinnati 2 – 1 Houston Dynamo FC

FC Dallas 0 – 1 Minnesota United FC

Austin FC 2 – 3 St. Louis City SC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 – 2 Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders FC 4 – 0 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 1 – 0 Sporting Kansas City

Matchday 2 kicks off this Saturday!

The second matchday kicks off at 4:30 pm on Saturday! reigning champs LAFC open their season at home against Portland. 13 other matches follow in what will be a busy week two in MLS!

LAFC vs Portland | 4:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

New England vs Houston | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Atlanta vs Toronto | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Columbus vs DC | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

New York vs Nashville | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Miami vs Philadelphia | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Orlando vs Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Chicago vs NYCFC | 8:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Dallas vs LA | 8:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Austin vs Montreal | 8:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

St. Louis vs Charlotte | 8:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Colorado vs Kansas City | 9:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

San Jose vs Vancouver | 10:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

Seattle vs Salt Lake | 10:30 pm ET | March 4, 2023

