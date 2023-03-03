Top 5 cornerbacks Eagles fans should keep an eye on at the NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has officially begun and workouts are now underway with prospects trying to make a great impression for the 32 organizations across the league. For the Philadelphia Eagles, their large cast of free agents leaves the team in need of several potential additions on day two.

Throughout the week we will be going over five names of each group to look at in the afternoon. So let’s start today with five names to watch for Philadelphia as the workouts begin for the cornerbacks.

Devon Witherspoon

Arguably the best corner in this class, Witherspoon has good size and has the tape to match an excellent showing from the 2022 season. Quarterbacks had a rating of just 25.0 when targeting Witherspoon and it helped Illinois be one of the best defenses in the entire country. People will debate whether Witherspoon or Gonzalez should be the first corner taken, but the Big Ten tape should weigh far more than the PAC-12.

Kelee Ringo

Everything about Kelee Ringo screams physical. He’s got blazing speed to catch up to any receiver and also isn’t afraid of being physical at all. He can get beat deep, but that won’t discourage people from talking about Ringo as a first-round talent. Part of the Georgia Bulldog swagger that has taken over College Football, Ringo is an exceptional talent that could help this Eagles defense tremendously.

Deonte Banks

Banks makes a lot of sense as an Eagles corner. He has the ability to play press, but also the technical skills to bump back into zone coverage. The Maryland prospect was a great tackler as well which should mix in well with the Eagles’ new-look defense. If the Birds pass on Witherspoon at 10, they could look for Banks in the late first, or early second round.

Cam Smith

Cam Smith isn’t going to test better than some other corners on this list, or at the combine, but his tape screams a top corner available. He has plenty of experience in the slot and outside which makes him extremely versatile in this day and age of passing offense. A strong Combine showing from him could put him in the first round.

Joey Porter Jr.

Porter makes a lot of sense, not just for the Eagles, but for their cross-state rival as well. Porter has great size, athleticism, and did an excellent job against the dominant wide receivers at Ohio State just this past season. The Penn State standout is better in press coverage so a strong combine that touts his footwork could go a long way to determining whether or not he can play in a different system. Either way, the son of a Steelers legend is a very interesting prospect.

Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire