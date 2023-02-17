Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles request interview with Sean Desai as search for Jonathan Gannon’s replacement begins

NFL: AUG 21 Preseason – Bills at Bears
CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 21: Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai looks on during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

The search for Jonathan Gannon’s replacement is on. It was reported on Friday that the Philadelphia Eagles requested an interview with Sean Desai of the Seattle Seahawks for their new vacancy at Defensive Coordinator.

Who is Sean Desai?

In short, Sean Desai is probably the dream exterior fit for the Eagles if they don’t promote from within. He’s a Temple Grad (and former assistant) and has a lot of experience from Vic Fangio, who he has clearly taken a lot from since he first entered the league in 2013 as a quality control coach in Chicago.

The Eagles had worked closely with Vic Fangio during the regular season and he signed a short two-week contract with the Birds prior to Super Bowl LVII to help with their preparations.

Fangio’s philosophies held a lot of weight in Philadelphia. Jonathan Gannon’s defense carried plenty of similarities to a Fangio conducted unit and it should come as no surprise that their search for his replacement led them straight to Sean Desai.

Desai was promoted to defensive coordinator in Chicago back in 2021, where he helped an injury-plagued unit rank 6th in total defense and 3rd in passing yards allowed.

He later signed with the Seahawks following the firing of Matt Nagy, becoming Seattle’s associate Head Coach while he worked with the secondary.

Both Fangio and Desai build their foundations on ’multiple’ defenses, with 3-4 being the predominant base. It will be interesting to see whether Philly can lure a name as seemingly primed for a promotion as his away from Seattle.

