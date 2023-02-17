The Eagles gave Jason Kelce a $3 million bonus to help create cap space

Now that the dust has settled from the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss, the team has a heavy task ahead of them as they prepare to rebuild this roster. The hope is that another Super Bowl run is in their future with the way that the NFC landscape looks but nothing is guaranteed.

Speaking of things that are and are not guaranteed, it looks like the Eagles have rewarded Jason Kelce in what could be a very vital offseason for him. At 34 years old, the greatest center in Eagles’ history may be on the cusp of retirement. While this has been the expectation all year, there’s still a chance that Kelce may return and it looks like he’s helping the Eagles in the process.

NFL reporter Field Yates has mentioned that the Eagles paid Jason Kelce a $3 million bonus on Thursday. Philadelphia converted his $2.75 million roster bonus that was due in 2023 in addition to a $250K offseason bonus that was also due.

While Eagles C Jason Kelce continues to weigh his future, the team paid him a $3M bonus yesterday (the $2.75M roster bonus he was due in 2023 + $250K offseason bonus he was due in 2023).



The cap impact for now is Philly creates $2.4M in 2023 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 17, 2023

Eagles are off to a good start…

In doing this the Eagles have created $2.4 million in cap space for the 2023 season. While free agency is still a month away, the front office is doing all that it can to help the franchise reach another Super Bowl. Whether Jason Kelce is a part of that or not remains to be seen.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire