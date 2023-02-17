Which Eagles defensive linemen needs to stay and go this offseason?

There are plenty of reasons why the Eagles and their fanbase should feel optimistic about their team’s defeat in Super Bowl LVII. The biggest, of course, is the return of franchise quarterback, Jalen Hurts and a plethora of key skill guys that will be key to the quarterback’s continued development.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t decisions to make.

With 20 free agents on the outs, and a big extension looming for Jalen Hurts, general manager Howie Roseman will need to work out his priorities for the coming offseason. And as we get closer to the start of NFL free agency, let’s take a look at who should stay and who should leave in regards to the defensive line for the Eagles.

A group that set franchise records in sacks could be changing in a vast way in 2023. Let’s see who will end up staying.

Fletcher Cox: Go

Fletcher Cox is an all-time Eagles defender, but he is a free agent this offseason. Cox got a one-year deal last offseason and is considered well past his prime. If the Eagles can find a way to bring their defensive tackle back on a minimum deal, then it’s likely Cox will stay put. However, it’s still unlikely. A veteran-minimum deal should be the only way Philadelphia brings him back, and it’s not the end of the world should they move away from him either.

Robert Quinn: Go

The trade deadline acquisition that simply didn’t work out this year won’t be back. Quinn could very well retire after this season because he was a non-factor for both the Bears and Eagles this year.

Brandon Graham: Stay

Like Fletcher Cox, Graham is an all-time great that SHOULD finish his career here. That being said, the team should not pay him top pass rusher money to keep him here. If Graham wants to retire an Eagle and continue his work, he needs to take a significantly less deal than he would as a starting defensive end. There’s doing right by older players and doing right by the organization. I think Graham would certainly take a discount to stay in Philly but if he doesn’t, the Eagles will need to move on without him.

Javon Hargrave – Stay

Hargrave is the most expensive player the Eagles will need to resign this year with estimates of his deal close to $20 million. He’s absolutely worth it though as one of the game’s best interior pass rushers. With Fletcher Cox on the way out and the team only having Milton Williams and Jordan Davis ready to replace him, having a top experienced rusher like Hargrave would be a massive help if the Eagles hope to repeat as Conference Champs.

Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph – Go

The additions from last season’s midway point won’t be back next year. Both Joseph and Suh were important pieces to improving the Eagles roster, but they could also simply just retire. Either way, there’s not much here to say they should be back.

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire