BREAKING: Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant
CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 04: Brooklyn Nets Forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on after a NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on January 4, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire)

In a surprising move late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, depending on where you were, the announcement came out that the Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This move came just 14 hours ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Brooklyn traded away Durant and forward TJ Warren for forwards Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and Cam Johnson, plus four first-round picks, and a pick swap in 2028. Quite the haul but shockingly missing DeAndre Ayton, who many theorized would be involved. Likely, the emergence of Nic Claxton is what put the Ayton-to-Brooklyn discussions to bed, leading to this structure.

The move comes as some surprise as the Nets seemed to focus their return for superstar Kyrie Irving on players who could help the team remain competitive. In particular, the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith seemed to be directly tied to Durant’s presence in Brooklyn.

That was then, however, and this is now. Now Kevin Durant begins the next phase of his career in Phoenix.

More to come as the story develops.

