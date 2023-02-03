Sixers vs Spurs: Betting preview, predictions & TV schedule

After losing to the Magic at home on Monday, the Sixers traveled to Orlando and won on Wednesday, 105-94. They will now head to Texas in hopes of trying to start another win streak after Monday’s disruption.

Don’t forget you can sign up to our FREE daily Philly Sports newsletter here!

Sixers vs Spurs game info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers (33-17) at Sant Antonio Spurs (14-38)

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

When: 8:00 EST

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers vs Spurs betting info

Spread: Sixers -10 | Spurs +10

Moneyline: Sixers -475 | Spurs +380

Total: Over/Under 233

Last time out

The last time the teams met, the Spurs pushed the Sixers to 0-3 to start the year. The Sixers are a very different team this time around. They’ve gone 25-5 over their last thirty games.

For the Sixers:

Joel Embiid has been dominating, Tyrese Maxey has seemed to have found his legs again after returning from a long injury, and James Harden is averaging 21.4 points and 11 assists on the season. Harden is shooting 39.4% from three, which is the best percentage he’s shot since 2012.

The Sixers, as a whole, have been playing much better. They’ve been seeing contributions from the bench, which has been great to see. Thybulle has seen his minutes cut in half with the arrival and ascendence of De’Anthony Melton, yet he’s still recently found ways to contribute.

Joel Embiid, off his second consecutive Player of the Month award, may just start playing even better. While he’s mentioned that he’s not a starter on the All-Star team and was recently named a reserve, it’s hard to argue that Embiid isn’t one of the top 5 players in the league, let alone the Eastern Conference.

James Harden, snubbed for the All-Star game this year despite leading the league in assists, could use some rest but has said that he’s more interested in winning a title than appearing in the All-Star game. While that may be true, both players feel they’ve been slighted and an enraged pairing this talented could be problematic for opponents to handle.

For the Spurs

The Spurs are taking on the Sixers in the midst of their own streak, although it’s not one they’d like to be a part of having dropped 7 straight games.

The Spurs feature a few good young players but are a few years away from being a contender. Keldon Johnson is leading the team in scoring at 21.8 points per game while players like Jakob Poeltl, averaging 12.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, and Tre Jones, averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 assists, have been steady contributors.

They’re missing Devin Vassell who was in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 19.4 points and 4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.4% from three-pointers.

What to look for

After being embarrassed in the third game of the season, the Sixers have been one of the best teams in the league. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have got their legs back and Joel Embiid has to have a chip on his shoulder based on what seem to be continued slights to him whether it’s the All-Star game, MVP rankings, or any other discussion.

Embiid is playing with even more passion as of late. For tonight, they can focus on getting a little revenge for the loss earlier in the season. Embiid should be close to 40 points if he doesn’t get pulled for minutes. The Sixers, should easily win this and be able to get some extender minutes for the bench.

Prediction: Sixers 128 – Spurs 105

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire