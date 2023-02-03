Eagles’ Thoughts: Should there be a cause for concern around the Hurts-Brown connection?

The Philadelphia Eagles play in Super Bowl LVII in just under two weeks. The celebration will be short-lived as Andy Reid and the Chiefs await.

Kansas City is a worthy challenge and in some ways, the most difficult team the Eagles will face this season. For the Eagles to win their second Super Bowl trophy, they’ll need their best players to play at a high level.

While Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have both been extremely important this season, their lack of connections in the postseason should leave some to be concerned heading into Arizona.

Brown has totaled just seven catches for 50 yards in two playoff games. Hurts, on the other hand, has thrown for under 300 combined yards in the two wins for Philadelphia. It’s their misses through over the last two weeks that have brought concern to the passing game.

Philadelphia has failed to pick up big plays in the passing game with their top wide receiver and quarterback. On two separate go-balls over two weeks, Hurts overthrew Brown who couldn’t keep up to his quarterback’s improved arm strength.

It also doesn’t help that, against San Francisco, the Eagles quarterback and receivers failed to pick up big plays in the passing game where the receiver had a step on the corner.



Do the Eagles need to pass game to win?

The Birds haven’t needed their passing game to carry them during this playoff run. The lack of numbers through the air should be enough of an explanation. This team is really good without needed to put up 300+ yards passing and 40 attempts.

But with the Kansas City Chiefs waiting for them in Arizona, winning through the air is going to be a major key for this offense. If Hurts can finally connect with his top receiver consistently in Super Bowl LVII, it’ll open up the rest of the playbook in a way the offense simply hasn’t had the chance in their two playoff wins.

Everything comes down to February 12th. And if the Eagles hope to secure their second Super Bowl trophy, they’ll need the Hurts-Brown connection to be much better than they have been in the playoffs.

Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire