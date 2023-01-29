Philadelphia Eagles

Premier League Odds: Arsenal still slight favorites after showing vulnerability in loss to City

SOCCER: JAN 27 FA Cup Manchester City vs Arsenal
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal speaks with team mate Gabriel Martinelli at full time during the Manchester City versus Arsenal FA Cup soccer match on January 27, 2023, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester , England. ****NO AGENTS—NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA SALES ONLY****

Premier League Odds: Arsenal are still at the top of the totem pole

The 2022/23 Premier League season has been a rollercoaster up to this point. I don’t think anybody saw Arsenal’s meteoric rise to the top of the league coming, let alone Haaland’s absolute dominance of just about everyone in his path. It’s left us with an intriguing title fight as we go into the final months, but the Gunners are still the team to beat.

Premier League odds

Arsenal-150
Manchester City+125
Manchester United+5000
Newcastle United+10000
Liverpool+14000

It should come as no surprise to see ‘Super Mik Arteta’s’ men as the favorites as this stage. His side have a 5-point lead over Manchester City as well as a game in hand. If all goes well, that lead will extend to 8 points once that match is played. Where bettors may look for value is the fact that Arsenal did drop out of the FA Cup at the hands of City this past weekend, thanks to a Nathan Ake goal.

It’s not like City have been bad by any means. Haaland is on track to break just about every record imaginable, and they’re still a Premier League powerhouse. The issue is that Manchester United and Newcastle have both entered the fray as viable contenders, and the margin for error is growing tighter by the week. A 2-1 loss to their most bitter rivals in controversial fashion certainly dented some of that previous confidence of sports bettors.

Manchester United & Newcastle being priced so highly at this stage is intriguing. A 50/1 or 100/1 slip on a team that’s surging in momentum with over 15 games remaining is certainly worthwhile. Both teams will also have lighter schedules than their competitors as 2022 rolls on, and it appears as though the pair will at least be able to go toe-to-toe with City & Arsenal.

With plenty of Football still to be played, this is a great time to dip your toes into Premier League futures betting.

