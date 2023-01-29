Premier League Odds: Arsenal still slight favorites after showing vulnerability in loss to City

Premier League Odds: Arsenal are still at the top of the totem pole

The 2022/23 Premier League season has been a rollercoaster up to this point. I don’t think anybody saw Arsenal’s meteoric rise to the top of the league coming, let alone Haaland’s absolute dominance of just about everyone in his path. It’s left us with an intriguing title fight as we go into the final months, but the Gunners are still the team to beat.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 of Risk-Free bets on the Premier League Claim Now

Premier League odds

Arsenal -150 Manchester City +125 Manchester United +5000 Newcastle United +10000 Liverpool +14000

It should come as no surprise to see ‘Super Mik Arteta’s’ men as the favorites as this stage. His side have a 5-point lead over Manchester City as well as a game in hand. If all goes well, that lead will extend to 8 points once that match is played. Where bettors may look for value is the fact that Arsenal did drop out of the FA Cup at the hands of City this past weekend, thanks to a Nathan Ake goal.

It’s not like City have been bad by any means. Haaland is on track to break just about every record imaginable, and they’re still a Premier League powerhouse. The issue is that Manchester United and Newcastle have both entered the fray as viable contenders, and the margin for error is growing tighter by the week. A 2-1 loss to their most bitter rivals in controversial fashion certainly dented some of that previous confidence of sports bettors.

Manchester United & Newcastle being priced so highly at this stage is intriguing. A 50/1 or 100/1 slip on a team that’s surging in momentum with over 15 games remaining is certainly worthwhile. Both teams will also have lighter schedules than their competitors as 2022 rolls on, and it appears as though the pair will at least be able to go toe-to-toe with City & Arsenal.

With plenty of Football still to be played, this is a great time to dip your toes into Premier League futures betting.

Premier League Odds betting promo

You can get a FREE $100 bet on any Premier League market by signing up to DraftKings using the link below and wagering $5!

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 of Risk-Free bets on Eagles to win the Super Bowl Claim Now

If you bet $5 on Manchester United to win the Premier League right now, it returns $255. However, if you sign up to DraftKings with this offer, then you could then use your FREE $100 bet to place on the same market and the return would be a stunning $5,100! Considering that this is risk-free money, it’s a much better way to bet on a team like United winning the Premier League.

If you already have a sportsbook account and bet on a team to win the Premier League that’s great. But by signing up to DraftKings, you’re getting yourself a FREE $100 bet on the same Premier League odds market.

Premier League odds: Best offers

David Blunsden/Action Plus/Icon Sportswire