49ers vs Eagles Odds: Eagles open up -2.5 favorites over the Niners

49ers vs Eagles odds have been released

The San Francisco 49ers were able to get past the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, securing their spot in the NFC Championship game for the second straight season. In doing so, they also locked in a date with the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams will clash on Saturday, January 29th at 3PM, but Vegas has already released the initial lines.

NFL Odds: 49ers vs Eagles

Spread: 49ers +2.5 | Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers +115 | Eagles -135

Total: Over/Under 45 points

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly Claim Now

49ers vs Eagles Odds: The Eagles open up as 2.5-point favorites

The Eagles dominated their clash with the New York Giants on Saturday night, but that shouldn’t have come as a surprise. The Birds are now 3-0 against the G-men this season and have handily beat them on all three occasions. The San Francisco 49ers will pose a very different threat, especially considering how much the Eagles like to run the ball, but then it’s not like the Niners are flawless.

Sure, San Francisco has an elite defense and a star-studded offense, but they still have Brock Purdy at quarterback. Up to this point, ‘Mr Irrelevant.’ has exceeded everyone’s wildest expectations, but with every win comes increased stakes. He did look relatively shaky against the Cowboys, completing 19/29 passes without finding the endzone or turning the ball over. Will a tougher Eagles D prove too much for the rookie signal caller?

As far as ATS goes, the Eagles ended the season 8-9 against the spread, while the Niners were an impressive 11-6. Interestingly, they were 4-4 on the road and we all know how intense Lincoln Financial Field can get.

This promises to be an enthralling matchup. The two teams last clashed in 2021, but a lot has changed since then and the Eagles are far better positioned to assert their dominance.

49ers vs Eagles: Best betting offers

AP Photo/Chris Szagola