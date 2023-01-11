Jake Elliott named NFC Player of the Week for Week 18

It’s crazy to think about how far Jake Elliott’s career has come since he was signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Caleb Sturgis was out for the season with an injury he suffered on opening day during the 2017 season, and Elliott was forced into a difficult situation.

Jake Elliott wins player of the week

Since then, Elliott’s been one of the most clutch kickers in football and has enjoyed solid back-to-back seasons. It was the 2022 season finale though that showed just how consistent Elliott has become.

For going five-five on field goals in Philadelphia’s 22-16 win on Sunday, Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Elliott connected on field goals of 32, 52, 39, 54, and 22 as the Eagles’ offense struggled to get anything going in the win.

Elliott finished the 2022 season 20-23 on field goal tries and an 87% save percentage. While his percentage is lower than 2021’s pro-bowl season, the Eagles high powered offense this season led to lesser kicks.

The former Memphis star tied a career-high in 50+ yard field goals made and also led the league in extra point makes/attempts.

A strong showing on Sunday not only bumped up his stats in 2022, but it showed just how reliable Jake Elliott has become on the Eagles’ roster. The Eagles’ kicker is in the fourth year of a five-year deal he signed back in 2019 and has shown to be one of the more consistent special teams players in the NFL today.

