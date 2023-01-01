Philadelphia Eagles

Bengals vs Bills: Betting preview, TV schedule, & best bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on

The stakes are rising for Bengals vs Bills

The Buffalo Bills might have their division all wrapped up, but the same can’t be said for the Cincinnati Bengals. They came into this weekend one game clear of the Baltimore Ravens and riding a seven-game win streak. To keep that impressive run alive, they’ll need to get past Josh Allen and the Bills, a matchup that we could well see again in the AFC Championship.

Draftkings Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Sign up here
Get $100 instantly
Claim Now

How to watch Bengals vs Bills

What: Bengals vs Bills
Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
When: Monday January 2nd, 8:15PM EST
How: ESPN, NFL Gamepass

Bengals vs Bills betting odds

  • Moneyline: Bengals +100 | Bills -118
  • Against the spread: Bengals +2.5 | Bills -2.5
  • Over/Under: 49.5 points

Bengals vs Bills betting preview

This is a matchup that fans have been pining to see since the arrival of Joe Burrow. We know the Bills can hang with the Chiefs, but we don’t know if Burrow and the Bengals can hang with the Bills. We’ll get our answer on Monday night when the two finally lock horns.

A passing shootout is what everyone is hoping to see and is why the total for this game sits at 49.5 points. But if you’re looking for a value pick, taking the under on Stefon Diggs receiving yards (66.5). He’s only accounted for 123 yards combined over the last 3 weeks and this is a Bengals defense that have allowed a stunning 60% completion rate this season, the lowest in the NFL. While Eli Apple is hardly a dominant CB, having the likes of Jessie Bates at safety will allow Cincy to bracket Diggs in a bid to keep his production to a minimum.

It’s not like Joe Burrow will have a much easier time at the office. The Bills defense ranks 2nd in scoring and 4th against the run. This is bad news for Joe Mixon, who hasn’t recorded a 100+ yard game since early November against the Panthers. This could mean we see Burrow have to step up, spread the ball around and force his way downfield. Tre White is now back in the Bills secondary and has been just as impactful as he ever has been.

This game has all the makings of a thriller. Two elite QB’s, a stunning group of offensive playmakers, and two nasty defenses. The smarter quarterback may win this game and Josh Allen has struggled at times with turnovers this season. He’s thrown 13 picks on the season and could be on pace for a career-high, although things have settled through the month of December. Burrow has thrown 12, including 4 in his last 3 contests. With two fiery defenses, expect a few shock turnovers on Monday night.

Draftkings Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Sign up here
Get $100 instantly
Claim Now

Bengals vs Bills Betting pick

This game is going to be a coinflip, but I do like taking the under on Diggs receiving yards, as well as some laying some money on the over 0.5 interceptions for both QB’s. As far as the game itself goes, I think the Bengals have all the requisite tools to go toe-to-toe with Buffalo and keep this close. If that number jumps to 3, I’m all over it.

Bengals vs bills
ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 29: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Tyree Jackson (6) runs with the ball during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills on August 29, 2019, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire)

Best Bengals vs Bills betting offers

  • Fanduel Sportsbook
    Risk Free bet
    Up to $1000
    Bet Now Review

  • Unibet
    $500
    Risk-Free Bet
    Bet Now Review

  • Draftkings Sportsbook
    $50 free bet
    On first deposit
    Bet Now Review

  • BetMGM Sportsbook
    Bet $10
    Get $200
    Bet Now Review

  • Betrivers Sportsbook
    $100 Deposit Match
    up to $250
    Bet Now Review

    • AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    About the Author

    Liam Jenkins

    Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever. You can contact him here: [email protected]

    Join the Conversation

    Jobs in Philadelphia

    Add your job

    View all jobs…

    Things to do in Philadelphia

    Post an Event

    View All Events…

    Sixers

    Union

    Flyers

    Related Articles

    More from our Sister Sites