Bengals vs Bills: Betting preview, TV schedule, & best bets

The stakes are rising for Bengals vs Bills

The Buffalo Bills might have their division all wrapped up, but the same can’t be said for the Cincinnati Bengals. They came into this weekend one game clear of the Baltimore Ravens and riding a seven-game win streak. To keep that impressive run alive, they’ll need to get past Josh Allen and the Bills, a matchup that we could well see again in the AFC Championship.

How to watch Bengals vs Bills

What: Bengals vs Bills

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

When: Monday January 2nd, 8:15PM EST

How: ESPN, NFL Gamepass

Bengals vs Bills betting odds

Moneyline: Bengals +100 | Bills -118

Bengals +100 | Bills -118 Against the spread : Bengals +2.5 | Bills -2.5

: Bengals +2.5 | Bills -2.5 Over/Under: 49.5 points

Bengals vs Bills betting preview

This is a matchup that fans have been pining to see since the arrival of Joe Burrow. We know the Bills can hang with the Chiefs, but we don’t know if Burrow and the Bengals can hang with the Bills. We’ll get our answer on Monday night when the two finally lock horns.

A passing shootout is what everyone is hoping to see and is why the total for this game sits at 49.5 points. But if you’re looking for a value pick, taking the under on Stefon Diggs receiving yards (66.5). He’s only accounted for 123 yards combined over the last 3 weeks and this is a Bengals defense that have allowed a stunning 60% completion rate this season, the lowest in the NFL. While Eli Apple is hardly a dominant CB, having the likes of Jessie Bates at safety will allow Cincy to bracket Diggs in a bid to keep his production to a minimum.

It’s not like Joe Burrow will have a much easier time at the office. The Bills defense ranks 2nd in scoring and 4th against the run. This is bad news for Joe Mixon, who hasn’t recorded a 100+ yard game since early November against the Panthers. This could mean we see Burrow have to step up, spread the ball around and force his way downfield. Tre White is now back in the Bills secondary and has been just as impactful as he ever has been.

This game has all the makings of a thriller. Two elite QB’s, a stunning group of offensive playmakers, and two nasty defenses. The smarter quarterback may win this game and Josh Allen has struggled at times with turnovers this season. He’s thrown 13 picks on the season and could be on pace for a career-high, although things have settled through the month of December. Burrow has thrown 12, including 4 in his last 3 contests. With two fiery defenses, expect a few shock turnovers on Monday night.

Tre'Davious White in December:



🔹15 Completions

🔹30 Targets (50%)

🔹216 Yards Allowed

🔹1 Touchdown Allowed

🔹84.8 Passer Rating#BillsMafia #Bills pic.twitter.com/JMk3dfcMYI — BillsStats (@BillsStats) December 29, 2022

Bengals vs Bills Betting pick

This game is going to be a coinflip, but I do like taking the under on Diggs receiving yards, as well as some laying some money on the over 0.5 interceptions for both QB’s. As far as the game itself goes, I think the Bengals have all the requisite tools to go toe-to-toe with Buffalo and keep this close. If that number jumps to 3, I’m all over it.

Best Bengals vs Bills betting offers

