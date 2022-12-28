Lane Johnson to delay surgery on torn adductor so that he can play in the playoffs

The Eagles were dealt a cruel blow over Christmas as it was revealed that Lane Johnson would miss the rest of the season with a torn adductor. The prolific right tackle went down with an injury during the loss against the Cowboys, leaving many concerned about his status moving forward.

Lane Johnson to delay surgery on torn adductor

Today, Ian Rapoport reported provided an update that will leave Eagles fans stunned and smiling.

After consulting with numerous experts, including Dr. William Meyers in Philly, #Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will put off surgery on his torn adductor to rehab for two (or three) weeks and will play in the playoffs, sources say. Wild. pic.twitter.com/ieyIwWaXT2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2022

Lane Johnson will reportedly put off surgery so that he can rehab and play in the playoffs. The man is an absolute warrior, opting to put his team first over his own health. obviously this comes with a concern that he won’t be at 100% and could potentially even worsen the injury, but this decision has to be something that both he and the team will have talked through and determined that it’s a safe choice to make.

The Oklahoma product hasn’t surrendered a sack since week 11 of the 2020 season and has been a stalwart on this offensive front, helping Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to wreak havoc this season and break numerous records. Having him present in the playoffs is absolutely huge for this team and their Super Bowl dream. With a first-round bye likely accompanying them, that at least buys Johnson an extra week of rehab to prepare for what could be an excrutiating month or so of football, but one that he knows where his presence could well push this team to another Super Bowl berth.

We’ll have more updates as the story develops. This team is lucky not only to have a player as talented as Lane Johnson, but one as dedicated to the City he plays for.

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire