Spread the joy of lacrosse with “Wings On The Road”

Next week, the Philadelphia Wings spread the joy of lacrosse as the “Wings On The Road” tour begins in King of Prussia.

Enjoy good food, shop for Wings merchandise, win prizes, and meet Wingston with various Wings alumni. The weeklong “Wings On The Road” tour begins on Monday, December 26th, 2022, from 2pm-4pm.

At this free lacrosse event, participants can put their lacrosse skills to the test in different competitions, such as a ball toss, relay races, and an inflatable course. In addition to various lacrosse novelties, Wings fans can enter raffles to win free tickets to an upcoming home game or merchandise. All the proceeds will benefit Wings charities.

In addition to the free fun at the weeklong “Wings On The Road” tour, there is an option to register for a lacrosse clinic with Wings stars, including Trevor Baptiste, Isaiah Davis-Allen, Matt Rambo, and Blaze Riorden. The registration cost for the lacrosse clinic is $33, where participants will be coached through drills by the players, receive exclusive “Wings On The Road” merchandise, and discounted tickets to an upcoming Wings home game. The youth clinic is suitable for all ages and genders; the joy of lacrosse is for everyone! For more information and how to register for the “Wings On The Road” clinic: click here.

Additional stops for the “Wings On The Road” tour include:

Monday, December 26th, 2022: Steelyard Sports in King of Prussia, PA, at 2pm

Tuesday, December 27th, 2022: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, DE, at 4pm

Wednesday, December 28th, 2022: Inline Morristown in Morristown, NJ, at 2pm

Thursday, December 29th, 2022: Spooky Nook in Manheim, PA, at 2pm

Friday, December 30th, 2022: Total Turf in Pitman, NJ, at 2pm

“This is about the city, about the kids. This time of year highlights that. We’re happy to be a big part of that, and we hope to continue and grow every year.” Blaze Riorden; 12/20/2022

Using the holiday season to spread the joy of lacrosse, one of the fastest-rising sports in the United States, shows commitment to growing the sport through the community. Young men and women passionate about lacrosse can learn from professionals. These youth clinics are about having fun and developing a stronger love for the game. Over the holidays, give your son or daughter a gift they will never forget. Spread the joy of lacrosse with the “Wings On The Road” tour!

(Photo Credit/Alex McIntyre)