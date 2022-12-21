Jalen Hurts is still doubtful to face the Cowboys, misses Wednesday’s practice

As Christmas Eve draws near, Eagles fans are hoping that their QB1 will be able to bring some festive cheer. Jalen Hurts was absent from practice on Wednesday following Monday’s report that he had sustained a shoulder sprain.

Jalen Hurts shoulder sprain update

Both Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen have been non-commital on Hurts’ playing status up to this point, with the quarterback even going so far as refusing to say that he’ll be sidelined because he wants to play. But it is important that the Eagles verge on the side of caution.

In 14 games this season, Hurts is 13-1 with 22 touchdown passes and over 3,000 yards through the air. In total, the Eagles franchise quarterback has totaled over 4,000 total yards and 35 touchdowns and has been a front-runner for the Most Valuable Player Award.

Their spot in the postseason is already and secure, they’re three wins clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and at this point, the only thing left to attain is the #1 seed in the NFC. But it should absolutely not come at the expense of a quarterback dealing with an injury. Not when that QB is playing at an MVP level and will be the difference in the postseason. The Eagles need Jalen Hurts to be at his best for the playoffs and if that means resting him against the Cowboys on Christmas, so be it.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on the status of Jalen Hurts as the week rolls on, but I’m sure I speak for every Eagles fan when I say that I’d rather see Hurts sit on the bench one week knowing that the offense can function smoothly with Gardner Minshew under center, and let Hurts return to the field when he’s fully healthy and able to perform at his best.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger