Army vs Navy: TV Schedule, Betting information, & gameday events planner

Philadelphia embraces the Army vs Navy game

As we get closer to Christmas, Lincoln Financial Field will open its doors to a game that promises to heat up the cold Winter. For the 90th time, the Army-Navy game makes its return to Philadelphia. A sellout crowd of close to 70,000 people will be eager to see the 123rd edition of the game in what has become a staple in the City’s sporting calendar. Taking place on Saturday December 10th, the Army-Navy game promises to be a true spectacle.

Philadelphia is preparing for 50,000 new visitors over the course of the weekend for a matchup that will be highlighted on national television. It’s an important occasion for the City and one that will see plenty of fresh eyes take in the City of Brotherly Love’s beautiful sights for the first time.

TV information for Army vs Navy

When: Saturday, December 10th 2022

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How: CBS

Betting information for Army vs Navy

Spread: Pick ’em

Moneyline: Army (-10) vs Navy (-111)

Points Total: 33.5 points

Schedule of events for Army or Navy

Friday, December 9

Army vs Navy Patriot Games:

A five-event competition spanning two days between teams of Cadets and Midshipmen. If you’re in or around the City, there is bound to be one event you can catch.

The Rocky Relay (December 9th, 8:30AM, Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Leadership Reaction Course (December 9th, 10:00AM, Independence Visitor Center)

Pull-Up Challenge (December 9th, 12:00PM, The Shops at Liberty Place)

Tug of War (December 9th, 1:30PM, USS New Jersey Battleship)

Army-Navy Pep Rally

The official Pep Rally will take place on December 9th at 12PM down at Liberty Place, where spectators will be treated to performances from each Academies’ cheerleaders and bands, as well as being able to enjoy the local shops.

Assembly Day with Operation Gratitude:

Between 1:30PM and 3:30PM, volunteers will be assembling 2,000 care packages that will be sent to U.S Troops. You can get involved in this wholesome activity at the Pennsylvania Convention Center by signing up here.

Gala

If that wasn’t enough, the official Gala will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Grand Hall between 6:30PM – 10PM, Mayor Jim Kenney and the Academy Superintendents will be on site to offer some words to members of both academies, welcoming them to the City. This event is unfortunately closed to the public, but is open to the media.

Saturday, December 10

Red, White & You:

The PHLCVB Foundation’s Red, White & You Community Outreach Program will be on site to to help young people in the Military as well as its men and women. The program welcomes 350 JROTC members from the Philadelphia and Camden School Districts to the game and will partner with the Travis Manion Foundation in hosting Wounded Warriors and Gold Star families.

Exclusive Fan Tailgate for Army vs Navy

On gameday between 11AM – 1PM, fans can join the festivities at the official Army-Navy Tailgate, located inside Citizens Bank Park’s Hall of Fame Club, a convenient short walk away. Meanwhile, at Lincoln Financial Field at the same time, fans can get involved with live music, games and giveaways at the official Fan Fest event.

Gameday festivities at the Linc

The entire corps of Cadets and Midshipmen will march onto the field ahead of kickoff. The game starts at 3:10PM but before that, the march-on will open the event at 12:15PM. A Stadium Obstacle Relay, the final leg of the Patriot Games, then takes place at 1:15PM, giving fans plenty to look forward to in the stadium. If you wanted to arrive well in advance, you can ‘Meet a Special Operations Soldier’ in the stadium at 10:15AM.

