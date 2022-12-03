World Cup: Groups G & H Matchday 3 recap

On Friday, Groups G & H concluded their 2022 World Cup Group Stage matches. The knockout stages begin today.

World Cup Matchday 3: Groups G & H

SON Heungmin (KOR) during the FIFA World Cup match Portugal v South Korea on December 2, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by JB Autissier/Panoramic/Icon Sportswire)

World Cup Group G: Switzerland 3 – Serbia 2

In a must-win match for Serbia, they fell to Switzerland, 3-2. The Swiss have moved into the knockout stages with a match against Portugal looming.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the 20th minute to give Switzerland the lead. Just six minutes later, Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic equalized the game with a header. Serbia then took a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute. Dusan Vlahovic scored his first-ever World Cup goal off a smooth shot from his left foot. Just before the end of the first half, Breel Embolo tied the game for the Swiss in the 44th minute.

Switzerland came out strong to begin the second half. Remo Freuler gave his country the lead in the 48th minute after Embolo danced around Serbia’s defenders, which was then followed by a clean passing effort from the Swiss.

Tensions flared between both teams in stoppage time, but the match would eventually end with Switzerland moving on to the next round of the tournament.

Match Highlights

World Cup Group G: Cameroon 1 – Brazil 0

This tournament’s Group Stage matches have been full of upsets and surprises. On the final day, Cameroon shocked Brazil, 1-0.

The match was full of missed opportunities from both sides. Brazil had many chances in the first half to give themselves the lead, but Cameroon’s keeper, Devis Epassy, was putting on a masterclass.

Cameroon picked up the tempo in the second half but Brazil’s defense wasn’t making it easy. In the 90+2′, Cameroon took the lead. Vincent Aboubakar capitalized on a header in the final minutes to give his country a guaranteed victory. Aboubakar took his shirt off during his celebration and received a red card. Aboubakar received a first yellow card earlier in the match, causing his celebration to result in a second yellow, and then ultimately a red.

Even though Cameroon upset Brazil, they will not be moving on to the knockout stages. On the other hand, Brazil is in the knockout stage with a match against South Korea on its schedule.

Match Highlights

Final Group G Standings

1st – Brazil – 6 pts

2nd – Switzerland – 6 pts

3rd – Cameroon – 4 pts

4th – Serbia – 1 pt

World Cup Group H: South Korea 2 – Portugal 1

With South Korea’s victory over Portugal, they are in the knockout stages for the first time since 2010. Portugal received their first loss of the tournament but won Group H.

Portugal took an early 1-0 lead. Ricardo Horta scored in the fifth minute after rushing toward the goal and finding space for a strike. In the 27th minute, South Korea tied things up. Kim Young-Gwon equalized from a corner by Son Heung-Min. Cristiano Ronaldo nearly gave Portugal the lead late in the first half, but his header just missed wide.

The second half was incredibly even. Not until the 90+1′ was there another goal and it came from South Korea. Hwang Hee-chan gave his country a crucial lead to send them into the knockout stages, and also sent the fans into raptures.

Yet another World Cup upset, both team’s dreams remain alive and well. South Korea has a date with Brazil in the next round, and Portugal will face Switzerland.

Match Highlights

World Cup Group H: Uruguay 2 – Ghana 0

Despite a 2-0 victory, Uruguay is out of the World Cup. Uruguay’s dreams were shattered due to South Korea’s victory. Looking at Ghana, they have also been eliminated from the tournament.

Ghana failed to convert on a penalty in the 21st minute. Uruguay’s keeper, Sergio Rochet, made a save on Mohammed Kudus in the 17th minute, but VAR ruled that there was connect between the two, giving Ghana a penalty. Andre Morgan Rami Ayew couldn’t connect on his penalty attempt.

Uruguay answered in the 26th minute with a goal from Giorgian de Arrascaeta. de Arrascaets converted on a header off of a defensive breakdown from Ghana. In the 32nd minute, de Arrascaeta would score again. Striking the ball off a volley, Uruguay looked to be in a position to advance, but South Korea ultimately had the final say.

Match Highlights

Final Group H Standings

1st – Portugal – 6 pts

2nd – South Korea – 4 pts

3rd – Uruguay – 4 pts

4th – Ghana – 3 pts

