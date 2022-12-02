Sixers look to bounce back against Grizzlies

The Sixers (12-10) will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies (12-9) at the FedEx Forum tonight in Memphis. The 76ers are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Grizzlies are also coming off a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game Info for Sixers vs Grizzlies

When: Friday, December 2nd, 2022

Tipoff: 8:00PM EST

Where: Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum

How to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

With high-flying Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on tap Friday night, can the Sixers pick up their first one on their three-game road trip? Check out three storylines for tonight’s game:

The De’Anthony Melton Revenge Tour

The De’Anthony Melton Revenge Tour starts Friday night in Memphis and continues Monday night in Houston. The Grizzlies really provided Melton with an opportunity to grow and develop, which allowed him to become an important part of the Grizzlies in previous seasons. Now Melton returns after being traded to the Sixers this offseason. He will most likely be starting on Friday night and has been a big part of why the Sixers have begun righting the ship after their 1-4 start. Melton has been in a small shooting slump these last few games and he will likely want to shoot his way out of it in this matchup.

Will the Defense Return?

The Sixers had worked their way back to being one of the top defensive teams in the league over the last three weeks, but that defense didn’t show up Wednesday against the Cavs. The Cavs shot 60.8 percent for the game, including 51.7 percent from beyond the arc. If the Sixers can get their defense back together, this game will be much more competitive than Wednesday night’s contest. Look for Head Coach Doc Rivers to put some 2-3 zone defense against the Grizz tonight.

Is PJ Tucker Rounding to Form?

PJ Tucker’s offensive contributions have been a point of contentious discussions over the last few weeks. He has only scored in two of the last nine games but shot four three-pointers in the game against the Cavs. Hopefully, Tucker’s offensive confidence is improving and he takes more of those open corner three-pointers. Teams are starting to leave him open by design and he has to start making them pay.

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.