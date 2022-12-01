Bills vs Patriots: Get a FREE $150 bet on this explosive 3/1 parlay

Bet $5 on your team’s pre-game Moneyline and get $150 if your team wins in Bills vs Patriots or other NFL action for Week 13

After a brief Thanksgiving toss to NBC, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon for Week 13 of the NFL, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the New England Patriots.

Bills vs Patriots – Amazon Thursday Night Football – 8:15pm

The Spread: -3.5 Buffalo (-110)

The Bills are 5-5-1 against the spread, and the Patriots are 6-4-1. That doesn’t tell us very much. So I would say, don’t overthink this one.

The Bills haven’t been less than a -6.5 point favorite since Week 6 against Kansas City, but they’ve only covered once over that period. Ultimately, they’ve been playing closer games, and Vegas has adjusted. Five weeks ago, this would have been the Bills by -10.5.

Yes, they’re in New England, but you’re getting a lot of value from the Bills winning by less than a touchdown. Again, don’t overthink it – that’s how you lose money.

Bills vs Patriots points total: O/U 43.5 (-110)

For all the talk of this Bills’ explosive offense, they’ve only hit the OVER three times in 2022. That’s third worse in the NFL to only the Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, they may be a victim of circumstances, with their game point totals being set at an average of 49.7 in 2022, but now they’re staring down their lowest point on the season at 43.5.

With the Bills’ offense averaging 28.1 points per game, and the Patriots’ just 21.7, some quick math has that at 49.8 points, but I’m intentionally misleading.

The Patriots’ two highest-scoring games were started by rookie backup Bailey Zappe, not Mac Jones. If you remove those two starts, all of a sudden, the Pats are averaging 19.1 points when Jones starts.

That’s almost a field goal swing, and now an o/u of 43.5 doesn’t seem so crazy.

The weather shouldn’t be too much of a factor, even in New England. The projected 7.8 mph winds aren’t considered more than a ‘light breeze’ by the National Weather Service. It will be a clear night in Foxborough, even with slightly below-freezing temperatures.

Bills vs Patriots: The Verdict

We’ve been conditioned to expect low-scoring games on Amazon Prime, thanks to an average of (and you’re not going to believe this) 43.4 points per broadcast. Still, I think 43.5 is low for any game featuring the Buffalo Bills. We’re going over.

Now I’m less confident in the spread, but even with a Bills team that’s shown some warts over recent weeks, I still think they get the job done and run away with this one—locking in Buffalo -3.5.

If you’re going for broke and want to take advantage of this DraftKings Moneyline promotion, you can also take Patriots at +160 straight up, but you’ll miss me.

The ‘Don’t Overthink It Parlay of the Week for Bills vs Patriots: Buffalo Bills -3.5 & o/43.5 (+264 or $10 to win $26.44).

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly Claim Now

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire