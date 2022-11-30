Titans vs Eagles: Betting preview, TV schedule, & best bets

Titans vs Eagles promises to be a thriller

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 10-1 and the first team in the NFL to hit that milestone this year. They now play host to the 7-4 Tennessee Titans who fell short against the Bengals last week and will be keen to get things rolling again.

How to watch Titans vs Eagles

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

When: Sunday December 3rd, 1PM EST

How: FOX, NFL Gamepass

Titans vs Eagles betting odds

Moneyline: Titans +190 | Eagles -225

Titans +190 | Eagles -225 Against the spread : Titans +4.5 | Eagles -4.5

: Titans +4.5 | Eagles -4.5 Over/Under: 44.5 points

Titans vs Eagles betting preview

The Philadelphia Eagles blew the Packers out of the water under the primetime lights. Jalen Hurts rushed for over 100 yards in the first half alone and the offense ended its night with 363 total rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. This is going to be a real ‘clash of the Titans’ in that regard as Tennessee ranks 1st in rushing touchdowns allowed per game, 3rd in total run defense, and are only allowing 3.9 yards per carry. The Eagles are still very much a run-first team and although the passing game is electric, this might be the first game in a while it’s leaned on as the primary way of moving the chains.

On the other side of things, Derrick Henry was held to just 38 yards on 17 carries last time out. Forget the measly 2.2 YPC here, this shows that the Titans will not deviate from their tried-and-tested ways of structuring an offense. It will flow through Derrick Henry until it quite frankly can’t anymore.

The main factor here will be how the Eagles can play the run. Derrick Henry is one of the NFL’s most dominant backs and, as we know, the Eagles have been a little topsy-turvy when it comes to stopping the run this year. Things did improve against the Colts, but even the Packers had some moderate success against this rejuvenated defensive front. If the Eagles cannot find a way to stop Derrick Henry, this game could spiral out of control, just as it did against Washington.

Losing A.J Brown really hurt this Titans offense, and now the Eagles wideout will be out for revenge against his former team. Brown has been hit-and-miss recently, as ball-security concerns continue to pop up. There is no better redemption spot than this. He’ll also be going up against a very young Titans secondary, with Elijah Molden being a second-year player who has missed all but two games this season, likely being given the job of keeping his former teammate quiet.

With Hurts slinging the rock as confidently as he has been, this could be a very difficult day for the Titans if the Eagles get rolling early.

Robert Woods leads Tennessee in receiving yards (351) which is wild considering he has 56 targets. Rookie wideout, Treylon Burks, has 336 yards on 20 fewer targets. Meanwhile, A.J Brown has 86 targets and ranks 9th in the NFL with 831 yards. It’s safe to say Brown has got the better end of the deal.

Titans vs Eagles pick

I’m going to take the over 44.5 total here. The Eagles can put up points in bunches and all you need to do is look to the win over Green Bay to see how quickly points can be scored by their opponents if the defense continues to play conservatively. This should be a relatively high-scoring affair and I’d feel comfortable riding the total.

Pick: Over 44.5 points

Best Titans vs Eagles betting offers

AP Photo/Matt Slocum