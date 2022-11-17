Philadelphia Eagles

Report: Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Ndamukong Suh
TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive End Ndamukong Suh (93) rushes the passer during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire)

The Philadelphia Eagles have been very busy this week when it comes to reinforcing the trenches. After signing Linval Joseph to a one-year deal, Jay Glazer revealed that the fun doesn’t stop there. The Eagles have in fact been in talks with veteran DT Ndamukong Suh, and have now agreed to a deal with him, per Ian Rapoport.

Eagles show interest in Ndamukong Suh

Suh is now 35-years-old but played all 17 games last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played pretty consistently too, amassing 6 sacks, equalling his 2020 tally, which was also the most he’d totaled since 2015. He is still, somehow, on the free-agent market and may well have been holding out for a Super Bowl contender to come swooping in for his services in a pinch.

That indeed turned out to be the case here. The Eagles run defense has been atrocious in recent weeks and as tough as it may be to admit, Fletcher Cox just hasn’t been good at all. Against the Commanders, he appeared disinterested. The fact that the Birds have not only signed one defensive tackle, but are eyeing up another, says a lot.

Ndamukong Suh shouldn’t be incredibly expensive. At 35-years-old and on a half-season rental, he should be well within Howie Roseman’s budget. The former Detroit Lion will likely filter in behind Javon Hargrave and Linval Joseph. Where Fletcher Cox fits into this picture is anyone’s guess at this stage, but it’s a situation worth keeping an eye on.

Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

About the Author

Liam Jenkins

Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever. You can contact him here: [email protected]

Join the Conversation

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

Sixers

Union

Flyers

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites