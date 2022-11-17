Report: Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles have been very busy this week when it comes to reinforcing the trenches. After signing Linval Joseph to a one-year deal, Jay Glazer revealed that the fun doesn’t stop there. The Eagles have in fact been in talks with veteran DT Ndamukong Suh, and have now agreed to a deal with him, per Ian Rapoport.

Eagles show interest in Ndamukong Suh

Linval Joseph isn’t the only DT the @Eagles talked to this week, they are also have been in talks with Ndamukong Suh this week about potentially signing in Philly. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 17, 2022

Suh is now 35-years-old but played all 17 games last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played pretty consistently too, amassing 6 sacks, equalling his 2020 tally, which was also the most he’d totaled since 2015. He is still, somehow, on the free-agent market and may well have been holding out for a Super Bowl contender to come swooping in for his services in a pinch.

That indeed turned out to be the case here. The Eagles run defense has been atrocious in recent weeks and as tough as it may be to admit, Fletcher Cox just hasn’t been good at all. Against the Commanders, he appeared disinterested. The fact that the Birds have not only signed one defensive tackle, but are eyeing up another, says a lot.

Ndamukong Suh shouldn’t be incredibly expensive. At 35-years-old and on a half-season rental, he should be well within Howie Roseman’s budget. The former Detroit Lion will likely filter in behind Javon Hargrave and Linval Joseph. Where Fletcher Cox fits into this picture is anyone’s guess at this stage, but it’s a situation worth keeping an eye on.

Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire